Hawks Defeat Raptors 127-100

After laying an egg in Chicago, the Hawks made their playoff push that much more challenging. But, tonight, they took a step in the right direction with a decisive 127-100 victory over the Raptors.

It was far from a foregone conclusion. The Raptors jumped out to a 12-point lead in the first half, which left everyone in Atlanta incredulous. The Raptors got blown out in Charlotte last night and were without OG Anunoby.

Just when fans were ready to throw their hands up in the air with this erratic team, Trae Young caught fire. The two-time All-Star finished with 41 points and 11 assists. The team shot a blistering 57.8% from the field and 41.9% from deep. By the third quarter, the game was all but over.

Despite being a game-time decision, both Pascal Siakam and Fred VanVleet ended up playing. Siakam played well, but VanVleet put the exhausted Raptors on his back. The All-Star point finished with a very respectable 24 points and 9 assists.

The previous two times the Raptors played (and beat) the Hawks, their outside shooting was phenomenal. That was not the case tonight. The Raptors shot just 40% from the field and 31.3% from deep. Gary Trent Jr. was held to just 9 points on 3-10 attempts.

Hawks head coach Nate McMillan was pleased with what he saw after the first quarter. "I thought our intensity was really good. We did a good job of continuing with the pressure on the ball. Our bigs did a good job of being up on the screens. All the things that we talked about we needed to do defensively."

An unfazed Trae Young took to the podium wearing a black hoodie and relaxed demeanor. "I told y'all I was going to bounce back. I didn't have a good shooting game in Chicago, obviously. I felt like there were shots I could have made, but it felt like the legs and things just weren't there."

When asked what he saw on the game tape from the Bull loss, Young answered bluntly. "I didn't even need to watch it again, to be honest with you. That was actually one of a couple games I didn't watch this year." Young reframed the individual discussion to discuss his team. "I knew I had to be better for my team. Just try and do that each game."

The Hawks next game is Tuesday night in Boston against the Celtics on national television. As always, we will have plenty of content for you between now and then. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's AllHawks.com for breaking news, highlights, and analysis.

Hawks Leaders

Trae Young - 41 PTS, 11 AST

Onyeka Okongwu - 17 PTS, 7 REB

De'Andre Hunter - 14 PTS, 4 REB

Raptors Leaders

Fred VanVleet - 24 PTS, 9 AST

Precious Achiuwa - 21 PTS, 9 REB

Pascal Siakam - 14 PTS, 10 REB

