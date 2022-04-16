Skip to main content
Atlanta Hawks Championship Odds Increase After Last Night's Victory

Atlanta Hawks Championship Odds Increase After Last Night's Victory

Believe.

David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

Believe.

Eight days ago, computer models seemed to have a hunch about the Atlanta Hawks chances in the Play-In Tournament. With two regular season games remaining, ESPN gave the Hawks a 55.6% chance of advancing to the Playoffs, while FiveThirtyEight gave them a 61% chance. 

While that's not much better than a coin flip, it was still better than the 47.5% and 43% odds given to the Cleveland Cavaliers, who were eliminated last night. So clearly, the algorithms are on to something.

So here's where we are at as of this morning. FiveThirtyEight now gives the Hawks the following chances:

  • 32% chance of making Conference Semi-Finals
  • 13% chance of making Conference Finals
  • 2% chance of making NBA Finals
  • 0.8% chance of winning NBA Finals

I get it. You are probably thinking those are long odds. While that's true, they have increased dramatically in a little over one week. Even better, there is initial optimism surrounding Clint Capela's knee injury, and John Collins still could return this season.

Oh, and the Hawks have the best point guard the Eastern Conference has seen since prime Allen Iverson. Give me those odds and I'll take my chances with this team in a 7-game series. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's AllHawks.com for breaking news, highlights, and analysis.

Recommended For You

Assists to Activism: Trae Young Leads Off Court

Interview: Nick Van Exel at 50

Snakes, Waffles, & Secret Doors: Kobe's Final Game in Atlanta

Apr 15, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) waves to fans after a win against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
News

Atlanta Hawks Championship Odds Increase

By Pat Benson1 minute ago
Apr 15, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) reacts beside forward Onyeka Okongwu (17) in the fourth quarter against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
News

Four Key Takeaways from Hawks Win Over Cavaliers

By Pat Benson53 minutes ago
Apr 15, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) waves to fans after a win against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
News

Atlanta Hawks Eliminate Cleveland Cavaliers 107-101

By Pat Benson12 hours ago
Dec 31, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) drives to the basket against Cleveland Cavaliers forward Isaac Okoro (35) during the first half at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
News

Atlanta Hawks at Cleveland Cavaliers: Television, Streaming, Radio, Odds

By Pat BensonApr 15, 2022
Mar 31, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) is defended by Cleveland Cavaliers forward Lamar Stevens (8) in the second half at State Farm Arena.
News

Four Potential Deciding Factors in Hawks vs. Cavaliers

By Pat BensonApr 15, 2022
Mar 31, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) drives past Cleveland Cavaliers forward Lauri Markkanen (24) in the second half at State Farm Arena.
News

Atlanta Hawks at Cleveland Cavaliers Preview

By Pat BensonApr 15, 2022
Mar 22, 2022; New York, New York, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) reacts after a basket against the New York Knicks during the second half at Madison Square Garden.
News

Trae Young Hilariously Responds to Skip Bayless on Twitter

By Pat BensonApr 14, 2022
Apr 12, 2022; Brooklyn, New York, USA; American recording artist Jay-Z watches the game during the first half between the Brooklyn Nets and the Cleveland Cavaliers at Barclays Center.
Culture

Jay-Z, Quavo, Other Celebrities Attend Hawks Game

By Pat BensonApr 14, 2022