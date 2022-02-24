Hawks at Bulls: Watch, Listen, Odds

Earlier this morning, I wrote the scouting report for the game between the Atlanta Hawks and Chicago Bulls. Both teams are fighting for playoff seeding, and there are several interesting storylines coming into this game. Luckily for hoops fans, there are several ways they can get in on the action tonight.

Location

Atlanta Hawks at Chicago Bulls

Date: Thursday, February 24, 2022

Time: 8:00 PM EST

Location: United Center

How to Watch

Hawks Broadcast: Bally Sports South

Bulls Broadcast: Bally Sports Midwest

How to Listen

Hawks Listen: 92.9 FM The Game

Bulls Listen: Chicago Bulls Radio Network

Odds

Spread: Bulls -4.5

Moneyline: ATL +145, CHI -175

Total O/U: 233.5

*Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook

