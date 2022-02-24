Hawks at Bulls: Watch, Listen, Odds

Atlanta Hawks at Chicago Bulls Gameday Information
Earlier this morning, I wrote the scouting report for the game between the Atlanta Hawks and Chicago Bulls. Both teams are fighting for playoff seeding, and there are several interesting storylines coming into this game. Luckily for hoops fans, there are several ways they can get in on the action tonight.
Location
Atlanta Hawks at Chicago Bulls
Date: Thursday, February 24, 2022
Time: 8:00 PM EST
Location: United Center
How to Watch
Hawks Broadcast: Bally Sports South
Bulls Broadcast: Bally Sports Midwest
How to Listen
Hawks Listen: 92.9 FM The Game
Bulls Listen: Chicago Bulls Radio Network
Odds
Spread: Bulls -4.5
Moneyline: ATL +145, CHI -175
Total O/U: 233.5
*Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook
