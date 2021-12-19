Hawks vs. Cavaliers: Everything You Must Know

Atlanta Hawks vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: Watch, Listen, Stream, Odds
Earlier this morning, I wrote the scouting report for the Atlanta Hawks game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. The Cavs are the hottest team in the league right now but are depleted by health issues. Luckily for hoops fans, there are several ways they can get in on the action tonight.
Game Details
Atlanta Hawks vs. Cleveland Cavaliers
Date: Sunday, December 19, 2021
Time: 7:30 PM EST
Location: State Farm Arena
How to Watch
Hawks Broadcast: Bally Sports South
Cavaliers Broadcast: Bally Sports Ohio
Live Stream: Click here for fuboTV free trial!
How to Listen
Hawks Listen: 92.9 FM The Game
Cavaliers Listen: First Energy Cavaliers Radio Network Coverage
Odds
Spread: Hawks -3
Moneyline: ATL -154, CLE +130
Total O/U: 219.5
*Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook
