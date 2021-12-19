Hawks vs. Cavaliers: Everything You Must Know

Skip to main content
    Atlanta Hawks vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: Watch, Listen, Stream, Odds
    Atlanta Hawks vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: Watch, Listen, Stream, Odds

    The Hawks (14-15) host the Cavs (19-12).
    © Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

    The Hawks (14-15) host the Cavs (19-12).

    Earlier this morning, I wrote the scouting report for the Atlanta Hawks game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. The Cavs are the hottest team in the league right now but are depleted by health issues. Luckily for hoops fans, there are several ways they can get in on the action tonight.

    Game Details

    Atlanta Hawks vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

    Date: Sunday, December 19, 2021

    Time: 7:30 PM EST

    Location: State Farm Arena

    How to Watch

    Hawks Broadcast: Bally Sports South

    Cavaliers Broadcast: Bally Sports Ohio

    Live Stream: Click here for fuboTV free trial!

    How to Listen

    Hawks Listen: 92.9 FM The Game

    Cavaliers Listen: First Energy Cavaliers Radio Network Coverage

    Odds

    Spread: Hawks -3

    Moneyline: ATL -154, CLE +130

    Total O/U: 219.5

    *Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook

    Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen (31) defends Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela (15) during the first quarter at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
    Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) drives to the basket against Cleveland Cavaliers guard Ricky Rubio (3) during the first quarter at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
    Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) shoots past Denver Nuggets guard Monte Morris (11) in the second half at State Farm Arena.
    Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) and head coach Nate McMillan both spoke on the rise in COVID cases in the NBA on December 17, 2021.
    Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) is defended by Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela (15) in the first quarter at State Farm Arena.
    Atlanta Hawks forward De'Andre Hunter (12) shakes hands with guard Trae Young (11) after making a shot against the Dallas Mavericks during the second half at State Farm Arena.
    Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) celebrates after a basket against the Charlotte Hornets in the second half at State Farm Arena.
    Denver Nuggets guard Bones Hyland (3) grabs a loose ball against Atlanta Hawks forward Cam Reddish (22) in the fourth quarter at Ball Arena.
