Skip to main content
Atlanta Hawks at Dallas Mavericks Game Day Information

Atlanta Hawks at Dallas Mavericks Game Day Information

The Mavericks (30-23) host the Hawks (25-27).

© Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The Mavericks (30-23) host the Hawks (25-27).

Earlier this morning, I wrote the scouting report for the game between the Atlanta Hawks and Dallas Mavericks. There are many intriguing storylines following the Hawks and Mavericks as they fight for playoff seeding. Luckily for hoops fans, there are several ways they can get in on the action tonight.

Game Details

Atlanta Hawks at Dallas Mavericks

Date: Sunday, February 6, 2022

Time: 6:00 PM EST

Location: America Airlines Center

How to Watch

National TV Broadcast: ESPN

Hawks Watch: Bally Sports Southeast

Mavericks Watch: Bally Sports Southwest

Live Stream: Click here for fuboTV free trial!

How to Listen

Hawks Listen: 92.9 FM The Game

Mavericks Listen: 97.1 FM The Eagle

Odds

Spread: DAL -2.5

Moneyline: ATL +115, DAL -138

Total O/U: 220.5

*Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook

Recommended For You

Trae Young Recreates 'Miller Time' in Pacers Jersey

Trae Young Partnering with Snapchat for Mental Health Awareness

Interview: Nick Van Exel at 50

Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) defends against Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) during the first quarter at the American Airlines Center.
News

Hawks at Mavericks: Watch, Stream, Listen, Odds

12 seconds ago
Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) dribbles against Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) during the second half at State Farm Arena.
News

Hawks at Mavericks Preview: Icy Conditions in Dallas

8 minutes ago
Feb 4, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Atlanta Hawks forward Kevin Knox II (20) dunks the ball against Toronto Raptors forward Chris Boucher (25) during the first half at Scotiabank Arena.
News

Top Five Highlights from Hawks at Raptors

Feb 5, 2022
Feb 4, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam (43) drives to the net against Atlanta Hawks forward De'Andre Hunter (12) during the second half at Scotiabank Arena.
News

Raptors Beat Hawks 125-114. Siakam Scores 33 Points

Feb 4, 2022
Toronto Raptors guard Gary Trent Jr. (33) drives against Atlanta Hawks guard Delon Wright (0) during the first quarter at State Farm Arena.
News

Hawks at Raptors Game Day Information

Feb 4, 2022
Jan 31, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Kevin Huerter (3) drives against Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam (43) during the second half at State Farm Arena.
News

Hawks at Raptors Preview: Believe

Feb 4, 2022
Feb 3, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) reacts after making a long three point shot late in the game against the Phoenix Suns during the second half at State Farm Arena
News

Streak Snapped. Hawks Cook Suns 124-114

Feb 3, 2022
Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) and head coach Nate McMillan both spoke on the rise in COVID cases in the NBA on December 17, 2021.
News

Trae Young's Status for Phoenix Suns Game Revealed

Feb 3, 2022