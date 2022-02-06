Hawks at Mavericks: Watch, Stream, Listen, Odds

Atlanta Hawks at Dallas Mavericks Game Day Information
Earlier this morning, I wrote the scouting report for the game between the Atlanta Hawks and Dallas Mavericks. There are many intriguing storylines following the Hawks and Mavericks as they fight for playoff seeding. Luckily for hoops fans, there are several ways they can get in on the action tonight.
Game Details
Atlanta Hawks at Dallas Mavericks
Date: Sunday, February 6, 2022
Time: 6:00 PM EST
Location: America Airlines Center
How to Watch
National TV Broadcast: ESPN
Hawks Watch: Bally Sports Southeast
Mavericks Watch: Bally Sports Southwest
Live Stream: Click here for fuboTV free trial!
How to Listen
Hawks Listen: 92.9 FM The Game
Mavericks Listen: 97.1 FM The Eagle
Odds
Spread: DAL -2.5
Moneyline: ATL +115, DAL -138
Total O/U: 220.5
*Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook
Recommended For You
Trae Young Recreates 'Miller Time' in Pacers Jersey
Trae Young Partnering with Snapchat for Mental Health Awareness