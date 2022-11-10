Atlanta Hawks Debut 2022-23 Nike City Edition Uniforms

After months of leaks and rumors, the Atlanta Hawks finally unveiled their new 2022-23 Nike City Edition Uniforms. The alternate uniforms are inspired by the team's 2019-20 uniforms which first incorporated peach into the color scheme.

According to the Hawks press release, the color and design represent the high energy of the city and are a nod to its roots as a cultural trendsetter. See the official images of the uniforms and court below.

Jersey

View of the Hawks 2022-23 Nike City Edition jersey. Hawks

The black jerseys feature a modern athletic script inspired by the city and are a nod to Atlanta being a global center of arts, entertainment, and culture. The traditional trim at the neck and arms is configured in electro peach and sunset haze.

The numbers spring to life in a bold expression flourished by stylish curves. A Peach Tree tag appears on the bottom of the jersey and is an homage to the 2019-20 City Edition uniforms.

Shorts

Hawks

The traditional trim from the jersey extends to the striping on the shorts. The intersection of the peach and the basketball are represented on the midpoint of the uniform at the belt buckle. Since the sport was first played with peach baskets for hoops, peaches are at the root of basketball history. On the side of the shorts is the team’s primary icon logo in sunset haze and electro peach.

Court

Hawks

The Hawks’ hardwood court proudly represents the deep roots and strong foundation that hold the ‘The Peach State’ together. This coordinating floor for the Hawks PEACH 2022-23 Nike NBA City Edition uniform is uniquely designed with the Peach emblem at center court and the Hawks stylized in a modern athletic script on the sides.

The Hawks have 10 games in which the team will wear the PEACH 2022-23 Nike NBA City Edition uniform and play on the corresponding hardwood court. In each of these games, the Hawks will celebrate the city of Atlanta and its roots as a cultural trendsetter and change-maker.

