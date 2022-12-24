Summary

The Detroit Pistons entered Friday night's game against the Atlanta Hawks with the worst record in the NBA and without key players. To make matters worse for the visiting team, Atlanta's All-Star backcourt of Trae Young and Dejounte Murray was on fire.

However, the outcome of the game was far from predetermined. Atlanta has a penchant for blowing leads, and Detroit has a talented young roster. Thanks to an uncharacteristically hot start, Detroit took a 63-60 lead into halftime.

Atlanta wasted no time after the break, outscoring Detroit 35-18 in the third quarter. By early in the fourth quarter, Atlanta's lead ballooned to 28 points. Both benches were emptied before Atlanta won by a final score of 130-105.

Young led Atlanta with 26 points, 13 assists, and zero turnovers. Murray chipped in 26 points as well. Atlanta shot 53.3% from the field and 35.3% from three and did a commendable job limiting turnovers.

In his first game back from injury, Clint Capela looked better than his ten points and ten rebounds would indicate. Unfortunately, the big man exited the game early after experiencing discomfort in his right calf.

Following the game, Hawks head coach Nate McMillan said, "I don't think it's anything serious." McMillan described Capela's issue as a muscle cramp.

It is also worth noting that Jalen Johnson is officially out of McMillan's rotation. Johnson's minutes have rapidly dwindled over the past month, and the second-year player logged less than three minutes of action tonight.

Atlanta is off the next two days before visiting the Indiana Pacers on Tuesday, December 27.

Stats

Hawks Leaders

Trae Young - 26 PTS, 13 AST

Dejounte Murray - 26 PTS, 5 AST

Bogdan Bogdanovic - 19 PTS, 2 AST

Pistons Leaders

Bojan Bogdanovic - 23 PTS, 3 REB

Killian Hayes - 17 PTS, 5 REB

Jaden Ivey - 15 PTS, 4 AST