Hawks Drop Thunder 113-101. Win Fifth Straight Game

Skip to main content
    • November 23, 2021
    Atlanta Hawks Soundly Defeat Oklahoma City Thunder 113-101
    Publish date:

    Atlanta Hawks Soundly Defeat Oklahoma City Thunder 113-101

    Hawks win fifth straight game.
    Author:

    © Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

    Hawks win fifth straight game.

    Make it five straight victories for the Atlanta Hawks. After the worst west coast road trip imaginable (including a 6-game losing streak), the Hawks are back up to .500 on the season. 

    Tonight's outcome was no surprise. The Thunder have the worst offense (98.6 points per game) in the league. To make matters worse, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (ankle) didn't play. However, they scored 60 points in the first half. The Thunder were able to push the pace and get easy looks at the rim. 

    The Hawks cut off access to the paint in the third quarter, where the Thunder scored just 11 points. Unfortunately for Thunder fans, this team just isn't winning games with jump shots. They went 39-97 from the field (40.2%) and a cringe-inducing 10-38 (26.3%) from three.

    Hawks coach Nate McMillan said the team didn't make any defense adjustments. "I thought our guys just really locked in and started playing defense. We started getting pressure on the basketball. We did a better job of keeping the ball in front of us and not allowing them to break us down. We were able to establish our defense in the third quarter."

    A significant reason for the Hawks defensive firewall was John Collins. 'John the Baptist' swatted 5 shots and made titled the game's balance thanks to his dominance in the lane.

    On the other half of the court, the Hawks offense was purely unstoppable. Six players scored in double digits. The team shot 42-87 (48.3%) from the field and 14-34 (41.2%) from deep. 

    Trae Young grew up attending Thunder games in Chesapeake Energy Arena (now known as Paycom Center). So the significance of playing his 'hometown' team was not lost on him as he dropped 28 points with his parents sitting courtside.

    Following tonight's game, the Hawks travel to San Antonio to play the Spurs Wednesday night. As always, we will keep you updated with breaking news and analysis for your Atlanta Hawks.

    Hawks Stats Leaders

    Trae Young - 28 PTS, 6 AST

    Kevin Huerter - 15 PTS, 5 REB

    Bogdan Bogdanovic - PTS, 5 REB

    Thunder Stats Leaders

    Josh Giddey - 15 PTS, 8 AST

    Lu Dort - 15 PTS, 5 REB

    Ty Jerome - 15 PTS, 4 REB

    Solomon Hill Not Celebrating Thanksgiving

    Hawks, UPS, GoodR Feeding Families

    Trae Young Debuts New 'Snakeskin' Shoe

    Like SI Hawks on Facebook, and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Hawks news!

    Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) shoots over Oklahoma City Thunder forward Aleksej Pokusevski (17) during the first half at State Farm Arena.
    News

    Hawks Drop Thunder 113-101. Win Fifth Straight Game

    11 seconds ago
    Dec 26, 2020; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward Solomon Hill (18) during the game against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum.
    News

    Hawks Forward Says Thanksgiving Founded On "Terroristic Principles"

    3 hours ago
    Oklahoma City Thunder center Isaiah Roby (22) goes to the basket as Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins (20) defends during the first quarter at Chesapeake Energy Arena.
    News

    Hawks vs. Thunder: Everything You Must Know

    9 hours ago
    Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) reacts after a play against the Atlanta Hawks during the second half at Chesapeake Energy Arena. Oklahoma City won 118-109.
    News

    Hawks vs. Thunder Preview: Trae vs. S.G.A.

    13 hours ago
    The shoe of Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) on the court during the game against the Charlotte Hornets during the first half at State Farm Arena.
    Culture

    Trae Young Debuts New Colorway of Signature Shoe

    Nov 21, 2021
    Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) dribbles the ball against Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (2) during the second half at State Farm Arena.
    News

    Atlanta Hawks Outhustle Charlotte Hornets 115-105

    Nov 20, 2021
    Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (2) shoots over Atlanta Hawks guard Bogdan Bogdanovic (13) during the first half at State Farm Arena.
    News

    Hawks vs. Hornets: Everything You Must Know

    Nov 20, 2021
    Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (2) shoots defended by Atlanta Hawks center Clint Cappella (15) during the second half at the Spectrum Center. Hornets win 113-105.
    News

    Hawks vs. Hornets Preview: Ball In The House

    Nov 20, 2021