Atlanta Hawks Defeat Oklahoma City Thunder 136-118

The Hawks are now 39-37.

Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

Summary

Throughout this season, the Hawks have been frustratingly inconsistent. They have a habit of sleep-walking through games against lesser opponents. That was not the case tonight. 

Trae Young had 30 points at the half, which helped the Hawks set a franchise record with 85 points scored at the break. Young finished with 41 points, 8 assists, and the Hawks won 136-118.

The Hawks were without John Collins, Danilo Gallinari, and Jalen Johnson which gave Kevin Knox plenty of burn. And burn he did. Knox scorched the nets for a season-high 17 points on 60% shooting. Sharpshooters Kevin Huerter and Bogdan Bogdanovic provided 20 points each.

Now the Hawks can get ready for a critical three-game stretch against Cleveland, Brooklyn, and Toronto beginning tomorrow night. The Thunder can go back to collecting draft picks or whatever their front office is doing.

Post-Game Interviews

Hawks head coach Nate McMillan said, "I thought our guys did a good job of establishing the defense right from the start. In the first five minutes, we was able to get stops, get out in transition, have a big quarter in that first quarter. And that kind of set the tone for the game."

When asked about Knox's impressive play, McMillan said, "That's what we've really been doing all season long. Guys have been in and out of the lineup, and guys continue to get opportunities, and they are taking advantage."

McMillan continued, "We needed him tonight with all of our forwards being out. And he stepped up and played really well for us. So those were really good minutes."

The Hawks play a huge game in Cleveland tomorrow night against the Cavaliers. We'll be back with your game day scouting report in the morning. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's AllHawks.com for breaking news, highlights, and analysis.

Hawks at Thunder Photos

Check out these shots from paycom center!
USATSI_17992486
USATSI_17992777
USATSI_17992800
5
Gallery
5 Images

Stats

Hawks Leaders

Trae Young - 41 PTS, 8 AST

Kevin Huerter - 20 PTS, 2 REB

Bogdan Bogdanovic - 20 PTS, 3 REB

Thunder Leaders

Lindy Waters III - 25 PTS, 4 REB

Olivier Sarr - 17 PTS, 9 REB

Theo Maledon - 18 PTS, 8 AST

Mar 30, 2022; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) is guarded by Oklahoma City Thunder guard Vit Krejci (27) on a drive to the basket during the first quarter at Paycom Center.
