Hawks vs. Nuggets: Everything You Must Know

Atlanta Hawks vs. Denver Nuggets: Watch, Stream, Listen, Odds
Earlier this morning, I wrote the scouting report for the Atlanta Hawks game against the Denver Nuggets. The Hawks are trying to end their losing streak against a tough Nuggets team. Luckily for hoops fans, there are several ways they can get in on the action tonight.
Game Details
Atlanta Hawks at Denver Nuggets
Date: Friday, November 12, 2021
Time: 9:00 PM EST
Location: Ball Arena
How to Watch
Hawks Broadcast: Bally Sports South
Nuggets Broadcast: Altitude Sports & Entertainment
Live Stream: Click here for fuboTV free trial!
How to Listen
Hawks Listen: 92.9 FM The Game
Nuggets Listen: 92.5 FM Altitude Sports
Odds
Spread: Nuggets -5
Moneyline: ATL +165, DEN -200
Total O/U: 215.5
*Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook
