Hawks vs. Nuggets: Everything You Must Know

    • November 12, 2021
    Publish date:

    Atlanta Hawks vs. Denver Nuggets: Watch, Stream, Listen, Odds

    Author:

    © Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

    The Hawks have one giant test remaining on their road trip.

    Earlier this morning, I wrote the scouting report for the Atlanta Hawks game against the Denver Nuggets. The Hawks are trying to end their losing streak against a tough Nuggets team. Luckily for hoops fans, there are several ways they can get in on the action tonight.

    Game Details

    Atlanta Hawks at Denver Nuggets

    Date: Friday, November 12, 2021

    Time: 9:00 PM EST

    Location: Ball Arena

    How to Watch

    Hawks Broadcast: Bally Sports South

    Nuggets Broadcast: Altitude Sports & Entertainment

    Live Stream: Click here for fuboTV free trial!

    No image description

    How to Listen

    Hawks Listen: 92.9 FM The Game

    Nuggets Listen: 92.5 FM Altitude Sports

    Odds

    Spread: Nuggets -5

    Moneyline: ATL +165, DEN -200

    Total O/U: 215.5

    *Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook

    Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) drives past Denver Nuggets guard Facundo Campazzo (7) and forward Paul Millsap (4) in the second half at Ball Arena.
