Hawks vs. Nuggets: Everything You Must Know

The Hawks are trying to end their losing streak against a tough Nuggets team. Luckily for hoops fans, there are several ways they can get in on the action tonight.

Game Details

Atlanta Hawks at Denver Nuggets

Date: Friday, November 12, 2021

Time: 9:00 PM EST

Location: Ball Arena

How to Watch

Hawks Broadcast: Bally Sports South

Nuggets Broadcast: Altitude Sports & Entertainment

Live Stream: Click here for fuboTV free trial!

How to Listen

Hawks Listen: 92.9 FM The Game

Nuggets Listen: 92.5 FM Altitude Sports

Odds

Spread: Nuggets -5

Moneyline: ATL +165, DEN -200

Total O/U: 215.5

*Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook

