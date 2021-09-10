Atlanta Hawks Depth Chart Projections for 2021-2022 Season

September 10, 2021
Atlanta Hawks Depth-Chart Predictions for 2021-2022 Season

After making the Eastern Conference Finals in 2021, the Hawks focused on depth during the offseason.
Yesterday the Atlanta Hawks signed Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot, and still have more roster spots available to be filled before training camp starts later this month. We can expect more additions in the coming days and weeks.

As it stands right now, let's examine the ultra-deep Hawks roster for the 2021-2022 season. Even though the game has never been more positionless and lineups are fluid throughout the season, we categorize players by where they will spend the most time. 

Projected Depth Chart

PGSGSFPFC

Trae Young

Bogdan Bogdanovic

De'Andre Hunter

John Collins

Clint Capela

Delon Wright

Kevin Huerter

Cam Reddish

Danilo Gallinari

Gorgui Dieng

Skylar Mays*

Lou Williams

Solomon Hill

Jalen Johnson

Onyeka Okongwu^

Sharife Cooper*

Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot

That roster is solid from top to bottom. What it lacks in top-heavy star power (like the Brooklyn Nets), it more than makes up for with a bevy of switchable players that compliment each other nicely. They can go big or small without compromising shooting or playmaking.

Still, there are lingering questions. For example, can we expect playoff-Cam Reddish to reappear during the regular season? Where will Jalen Johnson get his minutes? Which lineup closes games? Will the front office trade some of their young promising players to bring in another All-Star?

Remember that teams can carry up to 20 players into training camp before cutting down to 15 players on their active roster. 

Also, keep in mind, Onyeka Okungwu will miss most of the season, and Sharife Cooper and Skylar Mays are on two-way contracts. The Hawks possess a talented, malleable roster that can take many different shapes depending on the scenario. Any remaining questions are all pleasant problems. 

