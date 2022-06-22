Atlanta Hawks Draft Scouting Report: Keegan Murray

Over his sole two seasons at Iowa, Murray completed a level of transformation that was flat-out jaw-dropping to witness, more or less, comprehend for an athlete that young. Following his freshman season, where he averaged a solid 7.2 points to go with 5.1 rebounds, 1.3 blocks, 0.8 steals, and 0.5 assists in 31 games played (18.0 minutes per game), Murray took off and produced a monstrous breakout season that ultimately led him to jump right into the Top 5 lottery pick conversation for this year’s draft.

In all 35 games he played and started, Murray went on to drop 23.5 points per game on 55.4% shooting from the field and 39.8% from 3PT range (shot 29.6% as a freshman) while securing an average of 8.7 rebounds, 1.9 blocks, 1.5 assists, and 1.3 steals. He had five 30+ point games on the season (one of which went for a career-high 37 points) and posted a 27-point, 21 rebound performance, making him the first Hawkeye to secure a 20/20 game since Bruce King in 1977.

Although Iowa was dealt a swift first round exit during the March Madness Tournament against a hot Richmond team, they did win the Big-Ten Tournament, which led Murray to receive the Big-Ten Tournament MVP Award. Murray would also go on to be named First Team All-American, First Team All-Big Ten, and receive the Karl Malone Award, given by the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame to the best collegiate power forward of the season.

Aside from Jabari Smith and Paolo Banchero, there’s no other forward that comes close to the balance of versatility and effectiveness that Murray has as a scorer. With his blend of size, quickness, length, and athleticism, Murray brings not only a deadly interior presence in the post and paint but also has a very soft shooting touch and consistent mechanics that allow him to score successfully from mid-range and behind the arc as well.

Additionally, Murray crashes the class with authority and uses his exceptional sense of awareness and anticipation to gather second and third-chance opportunities off missed shots. Along with his smooth handles for his size and ability to spark transition offense, Murray would make for a near-ideal fit for the Hawks.