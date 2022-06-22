Atlanta Hawks Draft Scouting Report: Keegan Murray

Atlanta Hawks Draft Preview: Keegan Murray
The 2022 NBA Draft is tomorrow and trade rumors are swirling. There are multiple reporters around the league saying the Atlanta Hawks are interested in trading up in the draft. Today we continue our series of draft scouting reports with former Iowa Hawkeye Keegan Murray.
Vitals
Keegan Murray
Position: Power Forward
Height: 6’8”
Weight: 225
Age: 21
Class: Sophomore
School: Iowa
Why Murray
There have been a handful of rumors circulating around the NBA about the Atlanta Hawks looking to potentially trade power forward John Collins in exchange for a Top 10 pick in the draft. Whether they choose to just send only Collins or add their current 16th overall pick into the trade package as well, the Hawks just might have a chance to land anywhere from the 4th overall to the 10th overall pick, depending on which of those teams are interested in what the Hawks have to offer.
Should power forward Keegan Murray be available come the fourth, fifth, or sixth overall picks, the Hawks might want to consider pursuing this trade offer with Detroit or Indiana to seal their new starting power forward replacement. Following the Top 3 picks in the draft, Murray is the next best big man available and brings a complete, polished set of skills on both sides of the ball that the Hawks would benefit from tremendously.
With Collins out of the picture, Murray would be an immediate plug-and-play starter and makes for a natural fit in the NBA, bringing an incredible level of upside that could lead him to become the much-needed, complementary scoring threat to Trae Young the Hawks have been looking for.
Offense
Over his sole two seasons at Iowa, Murray completed a level of transformation that was flat-out jaw-dropping to witness, more or less, comprehend for an athlete that young. Following his freshman season, where he averaged a solid 7.2 points to go with 5.1 rebounds, 1.3 blocks, 0.8 steals, and 0.5 assists in 31 games played (18.0 minutes per game), Murray took off and produced a monstrous breakout season that ultimately led him to jump right into the Top 5 lottery pick conversation for this year’s draft.
In all 35 games he played and started, Murray went on to drop 23.5 points per game on 55.4% shooting from the field and 39.8% from 3PT range (shot 29.6% as a freshman) while securing an average of 8.7 rebounds, 1.9 blocks, 1.5 assists, and 1.3 steals. He had five 30+ point games on the season (one of which went for a career-high 37 points) and posted a 27-point, 21 rebound performance, making him the first Hawkeye to secure a 20/20 game since Bruce King in 1977.
Although Iowa was dealt a swift first round exit during the March Madness Tournament against a hot Richmond team, they did win the Big-Ten Tournament, which led Murray to receive the Big-Ten Tournament MVP Award. Murray would also go on to be named First Team All-American, First Team All-Big Ten, and receive the Karl Malone Award, given by the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame to the best collegiate power forward of the season.
Aside from Jabari Smith and Paolo Banchero, there’s no other forward that comes close to the balance of versatility and effectiveness that Murray has as a scorer. With his blend of size, quickness, length, and athleticism, Murray brings not only a deadly interior presence in the post and paint but also has a very soft shooting touch and consistent mechanics that allow him to score successfully from mid-range and behind the arc as well.
Additionally, Murray crashes the class with authority and uses his exceptional sense of awareness and anticipation to gather second and third-chance opportunities off missed shots. Along with his smooth handles for his size and ability to spark transition offense, Murray would make for a near-ideal fit for the Hawks.
Defense
Defensively, Murray has proven to be quite a force to contend with. Although he has a long, big frame, Murray moves very well laterally while using his reach and timing to generate blocks and play above the rim (had 2.2 blocks per 36 mins). In addition, Murray has great footwork, and with his combination of quickness and active hands, is crafty at intercepting passes and forcing steals (had 1.5 per 36 mins).
Some might look at his height and lack of mass as a concern, particularly if he matches up against bigger centers in the NBA. But what makes Murray as gifted as he is defensively is his high IQ that allows him to avoid foul trouble and produce clean, step-for-step defense, no matter how big or small his opponent is. He leaves very little breathing space, and because of his agility and instincts, can play the perimeter pretty tightly as well.
Upside
At only 21 (soon to be 22 in August), Murray has a ton of potential to be something special in this league and has shown the magnitude of what he can potentially produce and sustain in the NBA one day. Even though he only had two years of collegiate experience to his name, Murray actually spent his first post-high school graduate year at the DME Academy in Daytona, Florida, a prep school that helps young basketball players train and hone their skills. As a result, Murray has already formed an anchoring base and foundation of talent on both sides of the ball that will allow him to smoothly transition into the NBA, no matter the team he lands on.
What’s also very exciting about Murray is that he has yet to fully grow into his size, being that he’s still so young. And seeing how dominant he already is at 6’8” 225, it really makes one wonder just how dangerous he’ll be even three years from now as a potential 6’10” forward that weighs in at 235 and can score from everywhere on the floor. As long as he gets big minutes, Murray seems destined to be a bright star in the NBA.
Downside
In all honesty, there are really not a whole lot of downsides to Murray’s game. But two small ones that have stuck out a bit during his time in college were his lack of passing and inconsistency when shooting from deep.
Despite not being an unselfish player, Murray doesn’t have much to show for as a passing playmaker (he averaged just 1.0 assist in his two years at Iowa), something that could be problematic in ball movement-heavy lineups that rely on that approach to create scoring opportunities. Though it’s not super crucial to have that skill entering the draft as a rookie, it’s something that Murray will want to work on coming into a league that’s far more challenging defensively.
Secondly, Murray was streaky at times with his 3PT shooting at Iowa and showed that he’s still improving in that area. His sophomore year was certainly an encouraging sign, but consistency will be key if Murray is to live up to his full potential.
Recommended For You
What Hawks Fans Can Expect with 16th Overall Pick
What Hawks Fan Can Expect with 44th Overall Pick