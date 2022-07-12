Atlanta Hawks Continue to Struggle in NBA Summer League

Skip to main content
Atlanta Hawks Fall to 0-2 in NBA Summer League

The Pelicans added insult to injury.

Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Before discussing NBA Summer League, you must preface your opinion by stating, "It's only the Summer League." That said, the Atlanta Hawks Summer League team has looked awful through two games. Last night, the New Orleans Pelicans blew out the Hawks 101-73.

Once again, the Hawks struggled on offense - most notably their starting backcourt. Sharife Cooper, dealing with right thumb soreness, went 0-8 from the field in 21 minutes and finished with 0 points. Chaundee Brown Jr. shot 3-14 but hit all 6 of his free throws. The team shot an abysmal 31.7% from the field and 12.5% from 3PT.

To make matters worse, the Hawks defense fell apart. Trey Murphy led the Pelicans with 30 points. The Pelicans easily got to the line throughout the game, finishing with 31 free throw attempts.

Hawks rookie AJ Griffin missed his second straight game due to right foot discomfort and is considered day-to-day. After the game, coach Nick Van Exel gave his young team cover and explained they were under a lot of pressure to perform in the Summer League. The Hawks are back in action tonight against the Miami Heat at 7:00. Stay locked into AllHawks.com for breaking news, highlights, and analysis.

Atlanta Hawks guard Tyrese Martin (22) dribbles against New Orleans Pelicans center Tyrique Jones (36) during an NBA Summer League game at Cox Pavilion.

Tyrese Martin was the Hawks second round draft pick.

Atlanta Hawks guard Sharife Cooper (2) is hit in the face by New Orleans Pelicans guard Jared Harper (2) during an NBA Summer League game at Cox Pavilion.
