The 2022 NBA Draft is finally here. In just a few hours, teams will be selecting the future legends of the league. Your Atlanta Hawks have two picks - the No. 16 and No. 44 overall picks.

After yesterday's trades, the chances of the Hawks moving up in the draft seem less likely. While it's not entirely impossible the Hawks and Portland Trail Blazers strike a deal for the No. 7 overall pick, we are operating under the assumption that no trade takes place.

Atlanta's front office has hosted over 100 prospects for in-person workouts and interviewed several other top players. Yesterday, we gave you the draft experts' predictions. Today we give you our final thoughts.

No. 16 Pick - Jalen Williams

Jalen Williams stood out in the WAC. James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

Height: 6’6”

Weight: 190

Age: 21



Position: Shooting Guard

Class: Junior

School: Santa Clara

Read Jalen Williams full scouting report here.

No. 44 Pick - Josh Minott

Josh Minott is an exciting second round option. Chris Jones-USA TODAY Sports

Position: Power Forward

Height: 6’8”

Weight: 205

Class: Freshman

School: Memphis

Read Josh Minott's full scouting report here.

