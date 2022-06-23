Skip to main content
Atlanta Hawks Final 2022 NBA Mock Draft

Atlanta Hawks Final 2022 NBA Mock Draft

The Hawks cannot afford to miss with their draft picks.

David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

The Hawks cannot afford to miss with their draft picks.

The 2022 NBA Draft is finally here. In just a few hours, teams will be selecting the future legends of the league. Your Atlanta Hawks have two picks - the No. 16 and No. 44 overall picks.

After yesterday's trades, the chances of the Hawks moving up in the draft seem less likely. While it's not entirely impossible the Hawks and Portland Trail Blazers strike a deal for the No. 7 overall pick, we are operating under the assumption that no trade takes place.

Atlanta's front office has hosted over 100 prospects for in-person workouts and interviewed several other top players. Yesterday, we gave you the draft experts' predictions. Today we give you our final thoughts.

No. 16 Pick - Jalen Williams

Santa Clara Broncos guard Jalen Williams (24) brings the ball down court against Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Nolan Hickman (11) in the second half at McCarthey Athletic Center.

Jalen Williams stood out in the WAC.

Height: 6’6”

Weight: 190

Age: 21

Position: Shooting Guard

Class: Junior

School: Santa Clara

Read Jalen Williams full scouting report here.

No. 44 Pick - Josh Minott

Memphis Tigers forward Josh Minott (20) dunks the ball against the Houston Cougars during the first half at Dickies Arena.

Josh Minott is an exciting second round option.

Position: Power Forward

Height: 6’8”

Weight: 205

Class: Freshman

School: Memphis

Read Josh Minott's full scouting report here.

Recommended For You

John Collins for Dejounte Murray Trade Gaining Traction

Vegas Low on Hawks 2023 Chances

Five Takeaways from Hawks GM's Press Conference

May 17, 2022; Chicago, IL, USA; People look at the draft lottery order after the 2022 NBA Draft Lottery at McCormick Place.
News

Final Atlanta Hawks 2022 NBA Mock Draft

By Pat Benson41 seconds ago
Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins (20) shoots over San Antonio Spurs guard Dejounte Murray (5) in the second half at State Farm Arena.
News

Hawks Considering Trading John Collins to Spurs for Dejounte Murray

By Pat Benson2 hours ago
Atlanta Hawks guard Vince Carter (15) reacts after a foul call late in the game playing against the Houston Rockets during the second half at State Farm Arena.
News

Nearly $100K Stolen from NBA Legend's Home

By Pat Benson14 hours ago
Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) wearing jersey number 8 to start the game to honor the memory of former NBA player Kobe Bryant holds the ball for 8 seconds at the start of the game against the Washington Wizards at State Farm Arena.
Culture

Trae Young's New Shirt Pays Tribute to Kobe Bryant

By Pat Benson18 hours ago
Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins (20) reacts with Trae Young s brother Tim after the Hawks defeated the Los Angeles Lakers at State Farm Arena.
News

Hawks Reportedly Want to Trade John Collins Before NBA Draft Starts

By Pat Benson19 hours ago
Wisconsin Badgers guard Johnny Davis (1) takes the ball past Purdue Boilermakers guard Eric Hunter Jr. (left) at the Kohl Center.
News

Atlanta Hawks Draft Scouting Report: Johnny Davis

By Olivier DumontJun 22, 2022
Keegan Murray has a slight chance of being drafted by the Atlanta Hawks.
News

Atlanta Hawks Draft Scouting Report: Keegan Murray

By Olivier DumontJun 22, 2022
Ohio State Buckeyes guard Malaki Branham (22) dribbles past Michigan Wolverines forward Caleb Houstan (22) during the second half at Value City Arena.
News

Atlanta Hawks 2022 NBA Draft Predictions

By Pat BensonJun 21, 2022