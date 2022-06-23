Atlanta Hawks Final 2022 NBA Mock Draft
The 2022 NBA Draft is finally here. In just a few hours, teams will be selecting the future legends of the league. Your Atlanta Hawks have two picks - the No. 16 and No. 44 overall picks.
After yesterday's trades, the chances of the Hawks moving up in the draft seem less likely. While it's not entirely impossible the Hawks and Portland Trail Blazers strike a deal for the No. 7 overall pick, we are operating under the assumption that no trade takes place.
Atlanta's front office has hosted over 100 prospects for in-person workouts and interviewed several other top players. Yesterday, we gave you the draft experts' predictions. Today we give you our final thoughts.
No. 16 Pick - Jalen Williams
Height: 6’6”
Weight: 190
Age: 21
Position: Shooting Guard
Class: Junior
School: Santa Clara
Read Jalen Williams full scouting report here.
No. 44 Pick - Josh Minott
Position: Power Forward
Height: 6’8”
Weight: 205
Class: Freshman
School: Memphis
Read Josh Minott's full scouting report here.
