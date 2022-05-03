Hawks General Manager Regrets Not Upgrading Roster

Skip to main content
Atlanta Hawks General Manager Admits to Roster Mistakes

Travis Schlenk expects changes this summer.

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

One of my favorite Tuesday morning rituals is tuning into 92.9 FM The Game for their weekly interview with Travis Schlenk. The Atlanta Hawks team president and general manager is always candid and never coy in his interviews. It's been over a week since the Hawks lost an embarrassing 5-game series to the Miami Heat. This morning, Schlenk admitted to doing some soul-searching as of late. 

According to 92.9 Reporter Tenitra Batiste, Schlenk said, "We made the decision last year...to run the same group back...We probably should've tried to upgrade as opposed to stay status quo...The way the season played out, we're certainly going to try to upgrade the roster moving forward into next season."

Jan 7, 2020; Athens, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks general manger Travis Schlenk (dark blue shirt at left) and Hawks team owner Antony Ressler (right) watch a game between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Kentucky Wildcats during the second half at Stegeman Coliseum.

Hawks General Manager Travis Schlenk (left) and team owner Tony Ressler (right) face a consequential summer.

During exit interviews, Schlenk told us he expected more roster turnover. He reiterated that point this morning, "We have some guys that are free agents...some guys that are contract situations... a guy eligible for a contract extension. We anticipate there will be some change with some of our free agents as we look to upgrade the roster."

Schlenk has his work cut out for him this summer. He must squeeze improvements out of a situation with little flexibility. Additionally, De'Andre Hunter is up for a contract extension. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's AllHawks.com for breaking news, highlights, and analysis.

