Travis Schlenk Reveals His Plans for Trade Deadline

It did not take long for trade rumors to swirl around the Atlanta Hawks. After a miraculous playoff run last spring, the Hawks got off to a slow start this season. Fans, players, coaches, and even the Hawks general manager Travis Schlenk grew restless.

By mid-January, Schlenk decided it was time to shake things up. Atlanta's front office dealt Cam Reddish and Solomon Hill to the New York Knicks for Kevin Knox and a draft pick. Since then, speculation has only increased - specifically around players like John Collins, Kevin Huerter, and Danilo Gallinari.

With the NBA trade deadline 48 hours away, Schlenk gave a very revealing answer during a radio interview on 92.9 FM 'The Game' this morning. If you were hoping for a blockbuster trade or any move for that matter, then you are going to be disappointed. Check out the tweet from 92.9 announcer Mike Conti below:

While Schlenk didn't close the door entirely on a potential trade, he certainly threw cold water on the red-hot speculation. Everyone knows the Hawks roster is built for a consolidation trade that could bring in a second All-Star to pair with Trae Young. Just yesterday, I ranked potential trade targets for the Hawks.

Maybe Schlenk is telling the truth, or perhaps he is posturing for trade negotiations. We will not know that answer until Thursday afternoon. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's AllHawks.com for breaking news, highlights, and analysis.

