Atlanta Hawks Defeat Orlando Magic 108-98

Atlanta Hawks fans filled State Farm Arena on Friday night expecting an easy win against the Orlando Magic. Instead, turnovers and poor shooting turned the game into a "dogfight," in the words of Hawks head coach Nate McMillan.

The Hawks overcame their slow start thanks to another well-rounded effort. Four starters finished with double-digit points. The Hawks broke away in the fourth quarter when their shots finally started falling.

The backcourt of Trae Young and Dejounte Murray once again proved to be solid. Young struggled shooting the ball, going 7-24. Nevertheless, he led the Hawks with 25 points and 13 assists. Dejounte Murray flirted with a triple-double, tallying 20 points, nine rebounds, and nine assists.

John Collins had another highly-efficient night. He shot 9-14 (3-4 3PT), finishing with 23 points and 13 boards. Collins' defensive assignment, Paolo Banchero, had a cold shooting night but finished with 20 points and 12 rebounds. There is no doubt the rookie has a bright future in the league.

Cole Anthony led the Magic with 25 points coming off the bench. Jalen Suggs exited the game early after a hard fall during the third quarter. The Magic head back to Orlando with a record of 0-2 and multiple injured players.

The Hawks won tonight's game with their defense. Last season, the outcomes of their games depended almost entirely on their offense. That is why Atlanta's front office revamped the roster this past summer.

The Hawks face the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday evening at State Farm Arena before taking off on a five-game road trip.

Hawks Leaders

Trae Young - 25 PTS, 13 REB

John Collins - 23 PTS, 13 REB

Dejounte Murray - 20 PTS, 9 REB, 9 AST

Magic Leaders

Cole Anthony - 25 PTS, 2 AST

Paolo Banchero - 20 PTS, 12 REB

Wendell Carter Jr. - 14 PTS, 8 REB

