Atlanta Hawks Dispel Orlando Magic 111-99

Skip to main content
    •
    December 16, 2021
    Atlanta Hawks Handle Orlando Magic 111-99
    Publish date:

    Atlanta Hawks Handle Orlando Magic 111-99

    The Hawks are now 14-14.
    Author:

    © Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

    The Hawks are now 14-14.

    Recap

    The Atlanta Hawks entered the game as heavy favorites and exceeded expectations. It's no secret that the Orlando Magic are at the beginning stages of a rebuild. But they drew the short straw tonight as they were scheduled to play the Hawks coming off two distasteful losses.

    Trae Young and John Collins led the way with a combined 49 points. Even better, the team improved in some areas. Yes, they lost the fourth quarter again. However, the Hawks never came close to surrendering the lead. Credit goes to their defensive effort and a strong showing from the bench mob.

    Lou Williams, Cam Reddish, and Danilo Gallinari all scored in double-digits. It was good enough to overcome Trae Young and Kevin Huerter shooting a combined 1-12 from deep (that will never happen again).

    Another sign that it wasn't in the stars tonight for the Magic was the struggles of Cole Anthony. The second-year player shot 3-14 and scored only 7 points. It was his lowest-scoring game of the season.

    It wasn't just Anthony struggling on offense. The Magic's shooting percentages were abysmal tonight - 38.9 FG% and 28.6% 3PT. Neither team had a tangible advantage in the paint, fast-break points, fouls, or rebounds. The difference was the Hawks knocking down shots and forcing the Magic into taking low-percentage looks.

    Post Game

    Hawks coach Nate McMillan said, "I liked our communication on the defensive end of the floor. I thought offensively, we had some movement, and we were pretty consistent for four quarters."

    Still soaked in sweat, Young entered the media room with a fiery attitude. The Hawks point guard said tonight "felt like a must-win game for us." The team leader ran into the locker room during the third quarter with a neck cramp before quickly returning to the floor to finish the job. 

    "We knew we let one get away last game, so we needed to come out here and take care of business. I like the mindset and approach we had today. We just came out and took care of business."

    In contrast to Young, Collins kept his effortlessly cool demeanor. "It's important for us to take some pride on the defensive end. Obviously, offensively we have to fix some things, but we don't have an issue scoring. So, we just tried to lock in one end and it paid off."

    After a quick trip to the Sunshine State, the Hawks are heading back home. On Friday night, they host the Denver Nuggets in a primetime matchup. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's AllHawks.com for breaking news and analysis.

    Stats

    Hawks Leaders

    Trae Young - 28 PTS, 4 AST

    John Collins - 21 PTS, 10 REB

    Clint Capela - 14 PTS, 2 REB

    Magic Leaders

    Mo Wagner - 19 PTS, 6 REB

    Terrence Ross - 18 PTS, 8 AST

    RJ Hampton - 15 PTS, 4 AST

    Recommended For You

    Enes Kanter Freedom Posts Video with Dominique Wilkins

    Interstate 35: Trae Young's Trainer Describes Formative Years

    NBA 2K Updates Trae Young's Overall Rating

    Like SI Hawks on Facebook, and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Hawks news!

    Atlanta Hawks forward Cam Reddish (22) celebrates as he makes a three point basket against the Orlando Magic during the second half at Amway Center.
    News

    Atlanta Hawks Dispel Orlando Magic 111-99

    just now
    Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) dribbles past Orlando Magic guard Cole Anthony (50) during the second half at State Farm Arena.
    News

    Hawks vs. Magic: Watch, Listen, Stream, Odds

    12 hours ago
    Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins (20) shoots over Orlando Magic center Moritz Wagner (21) in the second quarter at State Farm Arena.
    News

    Hawks vs. Magic Preview: Battle of the Bottom of Southeast Division

    12 hours ago
    Atlanta Hawks guard Bogdan Bogdanovic (13) reacts after being hit in the face by Dallas Mavericks forward Tim Hardaway Jr. (11) during the second half at State Farm Arena.
    News

    Hawks General Manager Travis Schlenk Provides Injury Updates

    Dec 14, 2021
    Oklahoma Sooners guard Trae Young (11) looks on during the game against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Gallagher-Iba Arena.
    Culture

    Interstate 35: Trae Young's Road to Greatness

    Dec 14, 2021
    Houston Rockets guard Eric Gordon (10) is defended by Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins (20) during the first half at State Farm Arena.
    News

    Collapse! Fourth Quarter Propels Rockets to Victory 132-126

    Dec 13, 2021
    NBA Hall of Fame player Dominique Wilkins was shown in a video tweeted by Enes Kanter.
    News

    Enes Kanter Freedom Posts Video Featuring Dominique Wilkins

    Dec 13, 2021
    Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks host the Houston Rockets on December 13, 2021.
    News

    Atlanta Hawks vs. Houston Rockets: Everything You Must Know

    Dec 13, 2021