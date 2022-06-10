Skip to main content
Atlanta Hawks Host 15th Day of Draft Workouts

The 2022 NBA Draft is quickly approaching.

Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

We are 13 days out from the 2022 NBA Draft and the Atlanta Hawks are hard at work. The organization is hosting its 15th day of in-person workouts. So far they have scouted 85 prospects. Let's learn more about today's players.

Kennedy Chandler

Tennessee Volunteers guard Kennedy Chandler (1) reacts as he dunks in the 2022 NCAA Tournament.

School: Tennessee

Position: Point Guard 

Height: 6'0"

Weight: 171

Age: 19

Resume: Second-team All SEC (2022), SEC All-Freshman Team (2022), McDonald's All-American (2021), Jordan Brand Classic (2021), Nike Hoop Summit (2021), 2× Tennessee Mr. Basketball (2019, 2020), SEC Tournament MVP (2022).

Bryce Hamilton

UNLV Rebels guard Bryce Hamilton (13) dribbles the ball up court in the first half against the Air Force Falcons at Clune Arena.

School: UNLV

Position: Guard

Height: 6'4"

Weight: 205

Age: 21

Resume: 2x First-team All-Mountain West (2020, 2022), Second-team All-Mountain West (2021).

Trevor Keels

Duke Blue Devils guard Trevor Keels (1) reacts during the second half of the ACC Tournament semifinal game against the Miami Hurricanes at Barclays Center.

School: Duke

Position: Shooting Guard 

Height: 6'5"

Weight: 221

Age: 18

Resume: ACC All-Rookie Team (2022), McDonald's All-American (2021), Jordan Brand Classic (2021), Nike Hoop Summit (2021).

E.J. Liddell

EJ Liddell talks to the media during the 2022 NBA Draft Combine at Wintrust Arena.

School: Ohio State

Position: Small Forward 

Height: 6'7"

Weight: 240

Age: 21

Resume: Third-team All-American – AP, USBWA, NABC, SN (2022), First-team All-Big Ten – Media (2022), 2× First-team All-Big Ten – Coaches (2021, 2022), Big Ten All-Defensive Team (2022), Second-team All-Big Ten – Media (2021), 2× Illinois Mr. Basketball (2018, 2019).

David Roddy

Colorado State Rams guard David Roddy (21) controls the ball as Fresno State Bulldogs forward Orlando Robinson (10) guards in the first half at Moby Arena.

School: Colorado State

Position: Forward 

Height: 6'6"

Weight: 255

Age: 21

Resume: Mountain West Player of the Year (2022), 2× First-team All-Mountain West (2021, 2022), AP Honorable mention All-American (2022).

Blake Wesley

Notre Dame Fighting Irish guard Blake Wesley (0) reacts in the second half against the Syracuse Orange at the Purcell Pavilion.

School: Notre Dame

Position: Combo Guard 

Height: 6'5"

Weight: 185

Age: 19

Resume: Second-team All-ACC (2022), ACC All-Rookie Team (2022).

