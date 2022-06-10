We are 13 days out from the 2022 NBA Draft and the Atlanta Hawks are hard at work. The organization is hosting its 15th day of in-person workouts. So far they have scouted 85 prospects. Let's learn more about today's players.

Kennedy Chandler Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports School: Tennessee Position: Point Guard Height: 6'0" Weight: 171 Age: 19 Resume: Second-team All SEC (2022), SEC All-Freshman Team (2022), McDonald's All-American (2021), Jordan Brand Classic (2021), Nike Hoop Summit (2021), 2× Tennessee Mr. Basketball (2019, 2020), SEC Tournament MVP (2022). Bryce Hamilton Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports School: UNLV Position: Guard Height: 6'4" Weight: 205 Age: 21 Resume: 2x First-team All-Mountain West (2020, 2022), Second-team All-Mountain West (2021). Trevor Keels Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports School: Duke Position: Shooting Guard Height: 6'5" Weight: 221 Age: 18 Resume: ACC All-Rookie Team (2022), McDonald's All-American (2021), Jordan Brand Classic (2021), Nike Hoop Summit (2021). E.J. Liddell David Banks-USA TODAY Sports School: Ohio State Position: Small Forward Height: 6'7" Weight: 240 Age: 21 Resume: Third-team All-American – AP, USBWA, NABC, SN (2022), First-team All-Big Ten – Media (2022), 2× First-team All-Big Ten – Coaches (2021, 2022), Big Ten All-Defensive Team (2022), Second-team All-Big Ten – Media (2021), 2× Illinois Mr. Basketball (2018, 2019). David Roddy Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports School: Colorado State Position: Forward Height: 6'6" Weight: 255 Age: 21 Resume: Mountain West Player of the Year (2022), 2× First-team All-Mountain West (2021, 2022), AP Honorable mention All-American (2022). Blake Wesley Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports School: Notre Dame Position: Combo Guard Height: 6'5" Weight: 185 Age: 19 Resume: Second-team All-ACC (2022), ACC All-Rookie Team (2022).

Recommended For You

What Hawks Fans Can Expect with 16th Overall Pick

What Hawks Fan Can Expect with 44th Overall Pick