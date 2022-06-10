Atlanta Hawks Host 15th Day of Draft Workouts
We are 13 days out from the 2022 NBA Draft and the Atlanta Hawks are hard at work. The organization is hosting its 15th day of in-person workouts. So far they have scouted 85 prospects. Let's learn more about today's players.
Kennedy Chandler
School: Tennessee
Position: Point Guard
Height: 6'0"
Weight: 171
Age: 19
Resume: Second-team All SEC (2022), SEC All-Freshman Team (2022), McDonald's All-American (2021), Jordan Brand Classic (2021), Nike Hoop Summit (2021), 2× Tennessee Mr. Basketball (2019, 2020), SEC Tournament MVP (2022).
Bryce Hamilton
School: UNLV
Position: Guard
Height: 6'4"
Weight: 205
Age: 21
Resume: 2x First-team All-Mountain West (2020, 2022), Second-team All-Mountain West (2021).
Trevor Keels
School: Duke
Position: Shooting Guard
Height: 6'5"
Weight: 221
Age: 18
Resume: ACC All-Rookie Team (2022), McDonald's All-American (2021), Jordan Brand Classic (2021), Nike Hoop Summit (2021).
E.J. Liddell
School: Ohio State
Position: Small Forward
Height: 6'7"
Weight: 240
Age: 21
Resume: Third-team All-American – AP, USBWA, NABC, SN (2022), First-team All-Big Ten – Media (2022), 2× First-team All-Big Ten – Coaches (2021, 2022), Big Ten All-Defensive Team (2022), Second-team All-Big Ten – Media (2021), 2× Illinois Mr. Basketball (2018, 2019).
David Roddy
School: Colorado State
Position: Forward
Height: 6'6"
Weight: 255
Age: 21
Resume: Mountain West Player of the Year (2022), 2× First-team All-Mountain West (2021, 2022), AP Honorable mention All-American (2022).
Blake Wesley
School: Notre Dame
Position: Combo Guard
Height: 6'5"
Weight: 185
Age: 19
Resume: Second-team All-ACC (2022), ACC All-Rookie Team (2022).
