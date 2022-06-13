Atlanta Hawks Host 16th Day of Draft Workouts
We are down to 10 days until the 2022 NBA Draft. Today the Atlanta Hawks host 6 next prospects for in-person workouts. So far, they have scouted 91 players total. Let's learn more about today's players.
Ochai Agbaji
School: Kansas
Position: Shooting Guard
Height: 6’5”
Weight: 215
Age: 22
Olek Balcerowski
Team: Gran Canaria, Spain
Position: Center
Height: 7'1"
Weight: 230
Age: 21
Resume: EuroCup Rising Star (2021)
Shareef O’Neal
School: LSU
Position: Power Forward
Height: 6'10"
Weight: 220
Age: 22
Resume: Jordan Brand Classic (2018)
Scotty Pippen Jr.
School: Vanderbilt
Position: Guard
Height: 6'3"
Weight: 185
Age: 22
Resume: 2× First-team All-SEC (2021, 2022), SEC All-Freshman Team (2020).
Mark Smith
School: Kansas State
Position: Guard
Height: 6'4"
Weight: 225
Age: 22
Resume: Third-team All-Big 12 (2022), Big 12 All-Newcomer Team (2022) Illinois Mr. Basketball (2017).
Jalen Williams
School: Santa Clara
Position: Guard
Height: 6'6"
Weight: 195
Age: 21
Recommended For You
What Hawks Fans Can Expect with 16th Overall Pick
What Hawks Fan Can Expect with 44th Overall Pick