Skip to main content
Atlanta Hawks Host 16th Day of Draft Workouts

Atlanta Hawks Host 16th Day of Draft Workouts

This might be the strongest group yet.

Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

This might be the strongest group yet.

We are down to 10 days until the 2022 NBA Draft. Today the Atlanta Hawks host 6 next prospects for in-person workouts. So far, they have scouted 91 players total. Let's learn more about today's players.

Ochai Agbaji

Kansas Jayhawks guard Ochai Agbaji (30) celebrates their win against the North Carolina Tar Heels in the 2022 NCAA men's basketball tournament Final Four championship game at Caesars Superdome.

School: Kansas

Position: Shooting Guard

Height: 6’5”

Weight: 215

Age: 22

Resume: Read Ochai Agbaji's full scouting report here.

Olek Balcerowski

May 17, 2022; Chicago, IL, USA; People look at the draft lottery order after the 2022 NBA Draft Lottery at McCormick Place.

Team: Gran Canaria, Spain

Position: Center 

Height: 7'1"

Weight: 230

Age: 21

Resume: EuroCup Rising Star (2021)

Shareef O’Neal

LSU Tigers forward Shareef O'Neal (24) looks on during the second half against the Missouri Tigers at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

School: LSU

Position: Power Forward 

Height: 6'10"

Weight: 220

Age: 22

Resume: Jordan Brand Classic (2018)

Scotty Pippen Jr.

Vanderbilt Commodores guard Scotty Pippen Jr. (2) brings the ball up court against the Tennessee Volunteers during the second half at Thompson-Boling Arena.

School: Vanderbilt

Position: Guard 

Height: 6'3"

Weight: 185

Age: 22

Resume: 2× First-team All-SEC (2021, 2022), SEC All-Freshman Team (2020).

Mark Smith

Kansas State Wildcats guard Mark Smith (13) grabs a rebound during the first half against the TCU Horned Frogs at Ed and Rae Schollmaier Arena.

School: Kansas State

Position: Guard 

Height: 6'4" 

Weight: 225

Age: 22

Resume: Third-team All-Big 12 (2022), Big 12 All-Newcomer Team (2022) Illinois Mr. Basketball (2017).

Jalen Williams

Santa Clara Broncos guard Jalen Williams (24) brings the ball down court against Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Nolan Hickman (11) in the second half at McCarthey Athletic Center.

School: Santa Clara

Position: Guard 

Height: 6'6"

Weight: 195

Age: 21

Recommended For You

What Hawks Fans Can Expect with 16th Overall Pick

What Hawks Fan Can Expect with 44th Overall Pick

Top 25 Adidas Trae Young 1 Colorways

LSU Tigers forward Shareef O'Neal (24) looks on during the second half against the Missouri Tigers at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.
News

Hawks Host 2 NBA Legends Sons in Draft Workouts

By Pat Benson2 minutes ago
Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (left) talks with guard Sharife Cooper (2) during the second half against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum.
Culture

Atlanta Hawks Summer Power Rankings: Week 4

By Pat Benson21 hours ago
Atlanta Hawks ceo Steve Koonin speaks during a press conference at Philips Arena. The Atlanta Hawks officially announced today that it was purchased by an ownership group led by Tony Ressler.
News

Hawks CEO Calls John Collins Trade Rumors "Bull"

By Pat BensonJun 11, 2022
Bogdan Bogdanovic is one of three Atlanta Hawks players to test positive for COVID-19 on December 28, 2021.
News

Bogdan Bogdanovic Quietly Had Knee Surgery

By Pat BensonJun 11, 2022
Atlanta Hawks owner Grant Hill speaks during a press conference at Philips Arena. The Atlanta Hawks officially announced today that it was purchased by an ownership group led by Tony Ressler, which Hill is a part of.
Culture

Interview: Grant Hill Discusses Legendary Career in New Book

By Pat BensonJun 11, 2022
Dec 5, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins (20) dunks against the Charlotte Hornets in the second half at State Farm Arena.
News

Hawks Reportedly 'Most Interested' in Moving John Collins

By Pat BensonJun 10, 2022
NBA Hall of Fame player Dominique Wilkins was shown in a video tweeted by Enes Kanter.
News

Dominique Wilkins Makes Bold Statement About NBA Players

By Pat BensonJun 10, 2022
Hawks, State Farm Unveil Good Neighbor Club
Culture

Hawks & State Farm Open New Good Neighbor Club

By Pat BensonJun 10, 2022