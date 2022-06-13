We are down to 10 days until the 2022 NBA Draft. Today the Atlanta Hawks host 6 next prospects for in-person workouts. So far, they have scouted 91 players total. Let's learn more about today's players.

Ochai Agbaji Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports School: Kansas Position: Shooting Guard Height: 6’5” Weight: 215 Age: 22 Resume: Read Ochai Agbaji's full scouting report here. Olek Balcerowski David Banks-USA TODAY Sports Team: Gran Canaria, Spain Position: Center Height: 7'1" Weight: 230 Age: 21 Resume: EuroCup Rising Star (2021) Shareef O’Neal Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports School: LSU Position: Power Forward Height: 6'10" Weight: 220 Age: 22 Resume: Jordan Brand Classic (2018) Scotty Pippen Jr. Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports School: Vanderbilt Position: Guard Height: 6'3" Weight: 185 Age: 22 Resume: 2× First-team All-SEC (2021, 2022), SEC All-Freshman Team (2020). Mark Smith Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports School: Kansas State Position: Guard Height: 6'4" Weight: 225 Age: 22 Resume: Third-team All-Big 12 (2022), Big 12 All-Newcomer Team (2022) Illinois Mr. Basketball (2017). Jalen Williams James Snook-USA TODAY Sports School: Santa Clara Position: Guard Height: 6'6" Weight: 195 Age: 21

