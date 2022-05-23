Hawks Work Out Six New NBA Draft Prospects

Skip to main content
Atlanta Hawks Host Seventh Day of In-Person Workouts

The Hawks have now worked out 42 players.

Patrick Gorski-USA TODAY Sports

Last week the Hawks were busy at the NBA Combine in Chicago, and now the team is resuming in-person workouts in Atlanta. So far, they have worked out 36 draft prospects plus 6 more today. Let's learn more about who the Hawks are scouting today.

Kofi Cockburn

Illinois Fighting Illini center Kofi Cockburn (21) dunks during the second half against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Jersey Mike's Arena.

College: Illinois

Position: Center

Height: 7'0"

Weight: 285

Age: 22

Scouting Report: Consensus first-team All-American (2022), Consensus second-team All-American (2021), 2× First-team All-Big Ten (2021, 2022), Big Ten Freshman of the Year (2020), 2× Nike Hoop Summit (2018, 2019).

AJ Green

UNI Panthers guard AJ Green (4) dribbles during the game against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Bud Walton Arena. Arkansas won 93-80.

College: Northern Iowa

Position: Combo Guard

Height: 6'4"

Weight: 190

Age: 22

Scouting Report: 2× MVC Player of the Year (2020, 2022), 2× First-team All-MVC (2020, 2022), Third-team All-MVC (2019), MVC Freshman of the Year (2019).

Jordan Hall

Saint Joseph's Hawks forward Jordan Hall (22) dribbles the ball against Villanova Wildcats forward Jermaine Samuels (23) in the second half at William B. Finneran Pavilion.

College: St. Joe’s

Position: Point Forward

Height: 6'8"

Weight: 215

Age: 20

Scouting Report: Atlantic 10 All-Rookie Team (2021).

Tyrese Martin

Connecticut Huskies guard Tyrese Martin (4) waves to the crowd in the second half against the Seton Hall Pirates at the Big East Tournament at Madison Square Garden.

College: UConn

Position: Shooting Guard / Small Forward

Height: 6'8"

Weight: 215

Age: 23

Baylor Scheierman

South Dakota State Jackrabbits guard Baylor Scheierman (3) drives against Providence Friars forward Justin Minaya (15) in the first half during the first round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament at KeyBank Center.

College: South Dakota State (Creighton Commit)

Position: Shooting Guard

Height: 6'6"

Weight: 205

Age: 21

Scouting Report: Summit League Player of the Year (2022), 2× First-team All-Summit League (2021, 2022).

Jaylin Williams

Arkansas Razorbacks forward Jaylin Williams (10) reacts after a play against the Duke Blue Devils during the first half in the finals of the West regional of the men's college basketball NCAA Tournament at Chase Center.

College: Arkansas

Position: Power Forward

Height: 6'10"

Weight: 240

Age: 19

