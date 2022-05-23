Hawks Work Out Six New NBA Draft Prospects

Atlanta Hawks Host Seventh Day of In-Person Workouts
Last week the Hawks were busy at the NBA Combine in Chicago, and now the team is resuming in-person workouts in Atlanta. So far, they have worked out 36 draft prospects plus 6 more today. Let's learn more about who the Hawks are scouting today.
Kofi Cockburn
College: Illinois
Position: Center
Height: 7'0"
Weight: 285
Age: 22
Scouting Report: Consensus first-team All-American (2022), Consensus second-team All-American (2021), 2× First-team All-Big Ten (2021, 2022), Big Ten Freshman of the Year (2020), 2× Nike Hoop Summit (2018, 2019).
AJ Green
College: Northern Iowa
Position: Combo Guard
Height: 6'4"
Weight: 190
Age: 22
Scouting Report: 2× MVC Player of the Year (2020, 2022), 2× First-team All-MVC (2020, 2022), Third-team All-MVC (2019), MVC Freshman of the Year (2019).
Jordan Hall
College: St. Joe’s
Position: Point Forward
Height: 6'8"
Weight: 215
Age: 20
Scouting Report: Atlantic 10 All-Rookie Team (2021).
Tyrese Martin
College: UConn
Position: Shooting Guard / Small Forward
Height: 6'8"
Weight: 215
Age: 23
Baylor Scheierman
College: South Dakota State (Creighton Commit)
Position: Shooting Guard
Height: 6'6"
Weight: 205
Age: 21
Scouting Report: Summit League Player of the Year (2022), 2× First-team All-Summit League (2021, 2022).
Jaylin Williams
College: Arkansas
Position: Power Forward
Height: 6'10"
Weight: 240
Age: 19
