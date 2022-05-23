Hawks Work Out Six New NBA Draft Prospects

Last week the Hawks were busy at the NBA Combine in Chicago, and now the team is resuming in-person workouts in Atlanta. So far, they have worked out 36 draft prospects plus 6 more today. Let's learn more about who the Hawks are scouting today.

Kofi Cockburn Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports College: Illinois Position: Center Height: 7'0" Weight: 285 Age: 22 Scouting Report: Consensus first-team All-American (2022), Consensus second-team All-American (2021), 2× First-team All-Big Ten (2021, 2022), Big Ten Freshman of the Year (2020), 2× Nike Hoop Summit (2018, 2019). AJ Green Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports College: Northern Iowa Position: Combo Guard Height: 6'4" Weight: 190 Age: 22 Scouting Report: 2× MVC Player of the Year (2020, 2022), 2× First-team All-MVC (2020, 2022), Third-team All-MVC (2019), MVC Freshman of the Year (2019). Jordan Hall Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports College: St. Joe’s Position: Point Forward Height: 6'8" Weight: 215 Age: 20 Scouting Report: Atlantic 10 All-Rookie Team (2021). Tyrese Martin Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports College: UConn Position: Shooting Guard / Small Forward Height: 6'8" Weight: 215 Age: 23 Baylor Scheierman Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports College: South Dakota State (Creighton Commit) Position: Shooting Guard Height: 6'6" Weight: 205 Age: 21 Scouting Report: Summit League Player of the Year (2022), 2× First-team All-Summit League (2021, 2022). Jaylin Williams Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports College: Arkansas Position: Power Forward Height: 6'10" Weight: 240 Age: 19

