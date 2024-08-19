Atlanta Hawks host the second annual summit of the ‘She LEADS’ Women’s Empowerment Program
On Saturday, the Atlanta Hawks and State Farm Arena hosted the second annual summit of the ‘She LEADS’ Women’s Empowerment Program at the Emory Sports Medicine Complex, the official practice and training facility of the team, in Brookhaven, GA. The event featured conversations, skill development, and networking activities centered around nurturing, empowering, and honoring women leaders in our community. As part of the event, nearly 150 women listened to dynamic fireside chats with women trailblazers from sports, business, entertainment, and STEAM sharing their journeys to success and the critical lessons they’ve learned along the way.
The one-day summit marked the beginning of a season-long initiative where nearly 50 She Leaders will be matched with mentors who are established in the career fields they wish to pursue. Throughout the program, She Leaders engage in a carefully designed curriculum that empowers them to overcome obstacles and inspire the next generation of leaders. The program equips them with the tools and wisdom to break down barriers, trust in their abilities, and step confidently into the leadership roles they deserve. These activities include a mentorship program, consistent workshops and events, and a graduation ceremony to commemorate the program's conclusion.
“As we embark on the second year of She Leads, this summit stands as a powerful reminder of the importance of celebrating women. The summit, designed to inspire, empower, and equip early-career women to create lasting legacies, is a core initiative for our organization—one that is both thoughtful and intentional. By connecting early-career women with seasoned leaders, we are fostering meaningful network connections and expanding the growth potential of our future women leaders,” said Camye Mackey, Executive Vice President and Chief People, Diversity, and Inclusion Officer for the Hawks and State Farm Arena. “This achievement not only elevates the She Leads participants but also strengthens the very fabric of the city of Atlanta.”
The summit included panelists who covered topics in business, entertainment, entrepreneurship, equity and belonging, innovation and technology, and more. Featured speakers included Nadine Alvarez (Human Resources Director, Delta), Dominique Giovine (Senior Vice President/General Manager, Moët Hennessy USA), La’Kerri Jackson (Global Director of Social Impact, UPS), Lauren Koontz (President and CEO, YMCA of Metro Atlanta), Mathilda Lambert (Vice President and Community Manager, Community and Business Development, JP Morgan Chase), Angel McCoughtry (Olympic Gold Medalist, Former WNBA Player), and Monique Picou (Vice President of Cloud Supply Chain and Operations, Google).
The day featured panels, workshops and fireside chats that focused on enhancing skills related to fostering connections and advocating for equity and inclusivity, participating in empowering dialogues, and navigating workplace challenges specifically tailored for women.
The Atlanta Hawks and State Farm Arena are committed to being a valued community asset that champions diversity, equity, and inclusion at all levels. Within the city of Atlanta, a melting pot of different backgrounds and beliefs, the organization strives to be a reflection of the various walks of life that call this great city home and fosters an environment that embraces all communities equitably and with respect.