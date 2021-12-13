Hawks vs. Rockets Preview: Atlanta Heavy Favorites

Skip to main content
    •
    December 13, 2021
    Atlanta Hawks vs. Houston Rockets Preview
    Publish date:

    Atlanta Hawks vs. Houston Rockets Preview

    The Hawks (13-13) host the Rockets (8-17).
    Author:

    © POOL PHOTOS-USA TODAY Sports

    The Hawks (13-13) host the Rockets (8-17).

    Background

    While the Rockets are lightyears away from their contending teams of yesteryear, they are no longer the doormat they were last season. Since James Harden forced his way out in early 2021, the organization has fully embraced rebuilding. 

    What's sprung up is a promising core of young players; again, I cannot emphasize enough how far away they are from playing meaningful games again. The Rockets net rating (-5.8) is 26th in the league. One fatuous, yet glaring example of their growing pains in their foul shooting. The Rockets lead the league in free throw attempts per game and are dead last in free throw percentage. 

    Apart from the last vestige of those winning teams, Eric Gordon, the rotation consists of young players logging serious minutes. Center Christian Woods leads the team in points (16.7) and rebounds (11.3) per game. While Kevin Porter Jr. leads in assists (5.8) and steals (1.3) per game.

    Perhaps what fans in Houston are most excited about is their rookie Jalen Green. The 19-year-old started in all 18 games he played this season before missing the last eight games (more on that later). Whenever Green returns to the lineup, he will get as much on-the-job training as possible.

    Meanwhile in Atlanta, the Hawks are trying not to take on water. They have a .500 record and are dealing with a rash of injuries. Despite having the third-best offense rating and second-best three-point percentage, their team has a bad habit of turning the ball over and becoming stagnant late in games.

    The Hawks have lost almost every single meaningful game they have played this season. However, it's early and they have not enjoyed a healthy roster yet. Not to mention, they have the second-best point guard in the league. Trae Young averages 26.5 points and 9.5 assists per game. No other NBA player is top-five in the league in both statistical categories.

    Young is only one facet of a three-headed monster. The frontcourt duo of John Collins and Clint Capela make up for most deficiencies on the roster. The two big men combined for roughly 28 points and 20 rebounds per game. The Hawks just have to continue treading water until the calvary arrives in January.

    Outlook

    Eric Gordon will be back in action for the Rockets tonight. However, Kevin Porter Jr. (thigh), Jalen Green (hamstring), Danuel House Jr. (ankle), and John Wall (?) remain out.

    The Hawks injury woes are well-documented. Bogdan Bogdanovic (right ankle sprain), De'Andre Hunter (right wrist tendon surgery), and Solomon Hill (right hamstring tear) are all out of action.

    SI Sportsbook lists the Hawks as 11.5-point favorites. I concur that the Hawks should win this game with ease. Not only should they win this game, but they kind of have to because they're not winning any of the big games. Whenever they get the chance to play an inferior opponent, the Hawks have to eat.

    Final Thoughts

    These two teams are in different tiers. One is a rebuilding organization, while the other fancies itself a legitimate contender. The Hawks should go back above .500 tonight and then focus on division rival Orlando Magic on Wednesday night.

    Best Plays from Hawks vs. Nets

    Snakes, Waffles, Hidden Doors: Kobe's Final Game in Atlanta

    Trae Young Explains Number 11

    Like SI Hawks on Facebook, and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Hawks news!

    John Collins and Atlanta Hawks host Kevin Porter Jr. and the Houston Rockets on December 13, 2021.
    News

    Hawks vs. Rockets Preview: Atlanta Heavy Favorites

    13 seconds ago
    Former Phoenix Suns guard Langston Galloway (2) has signed with Atlanta Hawks.
    News

    Langston Galloway Going to Atlanta Hawks G-League Team

    16 hours ago
    Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) and Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) hug after the Nets defeated the Hawks at State Farm Arena.
    News

    History of Beef between Trae Young, Kevin Durant Explained

    Dec 11, 2021
    Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) tries to get to the basket guarded by Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) during the second half at State Farm Arena.
    News

    Highlights from Nets Win in Atlanta

    Dec 11, 2021
    Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden (13) dribbles in front of Atlanta Hawks guard Kevin Huerter (3) during the first half at State Farm Arena.
    News

    Nets Blow Past Hawks 113-105

    Dec 10, 2021
    Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) drives to the basket against Atlanta Hawks forward De'Andre Hunter (12) during the third quarter at Barclays Center.
    News

    Hawks vs. Nets: Everything You Must Know

    Dec 10, 2021
    Atlanta Hawks forward Cam Reddish (22) knocks the ball away from Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden (13) in front of Hawks forward Danilo Gallinari (8) at Barclays Center.
    News

    Hawks vs. Nets Preview: Atlanta Seeks Revenge

    Dec 10, 2021
    John Collins speaks with middle school students in December 2021.
    News

    Hawks & 'Vision To Learn' Provide Eye Exams, Glasses to 150+ Students

    Dec 9, 2021