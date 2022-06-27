Recapping Atlanta Hawks Rookie Press Conference

Skip to main content
Atlanta Hawks Introduce New Rookies

AJ Griffin and Tyrese Martin are excited to be in Atlanta.

© Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

On Monday morning, the Atlanta Hawks introduced their new rookies. AJ Griffin out of Duke and Tyrese Martin from UConn sat beside general manager Landry Fields. The press conference lasted approximately 20 minutes. Below are some of the most important moments:

AJ Griffin

A.J. Griffin (Duke) shakes hands with NBA commissioner Adam Silver after being selected as the number sixteen overall pick by the Atlanta Hawks in the first round of the 2022 NBA Draft at Barclays Center.

AJ Griffin did not communicate with the Hawks at all during the pre-draft process.

  • This is AJ Griffin's first time in the state of Georgia.
  • Griffin said, "It feels great, and I'm so excited to get to work and get started with you guys."
  • Griffin will wear No. 14.

Tyrese Martin

Connecticut Huskies guard Tyrese Martin (4) waves to the crowd in the second half against the Seton Hall Pirates at the Big East Tournament at Madison Square Garden.

Atlanta traded back from No. 44 to No. 51 in the 2022 NBA Draft to select Tyrese Martin.

  • Tyrese Martin already said the Mayor of Allentown, Pennsylvania dedicated June 24th to him.
  • Martin said he spoke with Trae Young on the phone, who welcomed both rookies to Atlanta.
  • Martin thanked the Hawks for giving him a chance. He also thanked his mother for the sacrifices she made for him. 
  • Martin will wear No. 22

Landry Fields

Atlanta Hawks team owner Antony Ressler (left in red) talks to Hawks general manager Travis Schlenk far right prior to the game against the Philadelphia 76ers before game three in the second round of the 2021 NBA Playoffs at State Farm Arena.

Landry Fields will soon become the acting general manager.

  • Landry Fields said of the two rookies, "Both of these guys are going to add a level of versatility to our group."
  • Fields complimented their toughness.
  • Fields said, "Not sure how Nate [McMillan] will use AJ and Tyrese, but we're excited."

