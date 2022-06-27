Recapping Atlanta Hawks Rookie Press Conference

On Monday morning, the Atlanta Hawks introduced their new rookies. AJ Griffin out of Duke and Tyrese Martin from UConn sat beside general manager Landry Fields. The press conference lasted approximately 20 minutes. Below are some of the most important moments:

AJ Griffin

AJ Griffin did not communicate with the Hawks at all during the pre-draft process. Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

This is AJ Griffin's first time in the state of Georgia.

Griffin said, "It feels great, and I'm so excited to get to work and get started with you guys."

Griffin will wear No. 14.

Tyrese Martin

Atlanta traded back from No. 44 to No. 51 in the 2022 NBA Draft to select Tyrese Martin. Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

Tyrese Martin already said the Mayor of Allentown, Pennsylvania dedicated June 24th to him.

Martin said he spoke with Trae Young on the phone, who welcomed both rookies to Atlanta.

Martin thanked the Hawks for giving him a chance. He also thanked his mother for the sacrifices she made for him.

Martin will wear No. 22

Landry Fields

Landry Fields will soon become the acting general manager. Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Landry Fields said of the two rookies, "Both of these guys are going to add a level of versatility to our group."

Fields complimented their toughness.

Fields said, "Not sure how Nate [McMillan] will use AJ and Tyrese, but we're excited."

