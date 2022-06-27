Recapping Atlanta Hawks Rookie Press Conference

Atlanta Hawks Introduce New Rookies
AJ Griffin and Tyrese Martin are excited to be in Atlanta.
On Monday morning, the Atlanta Hawks introduced their new rookies. AJ Griffin out of Duke and Tyrese Martin from UConn sat beside general manager Landry Fields. The press conference lasted approximately 20 minutes. Below are some of the most important moments:
AJ Griffin
- This is AJ Griffin's first time in the state of Georgia.
- Griffin said, "It feels great, and I'm so excited to get to work and get started with you guys."
- Griffin will wear No. 14.
Tyrese Martin
- Tyrese Martin already said the Mayor of Allentown, Pennsylvania dedicated June 24th to him.
- Martin said he spoke with Trae Young on the phone, who welcomed both rookies to Atlanta.
- Martin thanked the Hawks for giving him a chance. He also thanked his mother for the sacrifices she made for him.
- Martin will wear No. 22
Landry Fields
- Landry Fields said of the two rookies, "Both of these guys are going to add a level of versatility to our group."
- Fields complimented their toughness.
- Fields said, "Not sure how Nate [McMillan] will use AJ and Tyrese, but we're excited."
