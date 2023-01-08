The Atlanta Hawks are retaining Vit Krejci and Tyrese Martin for the remainder of the 2022-23 NBA season.

There has been a lot of speculation surrounding the Atlanta Hawks' plans leading up to the trade deadline. A few questions were answered today, as we learned that the team plans to guarantee the salaries of Vit Krejci and Tyrese Martin.

Lauren L. Williams of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution first reported the news. Players with non-guaranteed deals must be released by today so that they can clear waivers before the January 10 deadline.

Vit Krejci

Vit Krejci looks to pass the ball. Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

Atlanta acquired Krejci through a trade with the Oklahoma City Thunder in late September 2022. Krejci's contract included a partial guarantee for this season at $781,759, with team options for the following two seasons.

The contract which Krejci signed with Oklahoma City in the summer will make him over $1.5 million this year by remaining on the Hawks’ roster through the guarantee date.

Fans have not seen much of Krejci in action this season. The 22-year-old has appeared in 17 games this season, averaging 1.5 points in 6.3 minutes per game.

Tyrese Martin

Tyrese Martin reacts to a play. Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Atlanta acquired Tyrese Martin through a trade with the Golden State Warriors at the 2022 NBA Draft. Following a stellar Summer League performance, Martin was rewarded with a two-year contract that included a $450K guarantee for this season.

The 23-year-old has spent most of his rookie season in the G League. However, Martin has played in 11 games with Atlanta, averaging 1.4 points in 3.8 minutes per game. The former UConn Huskey will make over $1 million this season thanks to the full guarantee.