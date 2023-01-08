Skip to main content
Nate McMillan addressing rumors.

Atlanta Hawks Keeping Vit Krejci & Tyrese Martin

The Atlanta Hawks are retaining Vit Krejci and Tyrese Martin for the remainder of the 2022-23 NBA season.
There has been a lot of speculation surrounding the Atlanta Hawks' plans leading up to the trade deadline. A few questions were answered today, as we learned that the team plans to guarantee the salaries of Vit Krejci and Tyrese Martin.

Lauren L. Williams of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution first reported the news. Players with non-guaranteed deals must be released by today so that they can clear waivers before the January 10 deadline.

Hawks guard Vit Krejci passes the ball around Grizzlies guard John Konchar.

Atlanta acquired Krejci through a trade with the Oklahoma City Thunder in late September 2022. Krejci's contract included a partial guarantee for this season at $781,759, with team options for the following two seasons. 

The contract which Krejci signed with Oklahoma City in the summer will make him over $1.5 million this year by remaining on the Hawks’ roster through the guarantee date. 

Fans have not seen much of Krejci in action this season. The 22-year-old has appeared in 17 games this season, averaging 1.5 points in 6.3 minutes per game.

Tyrese Martin reacts to a play.

Atlanta acquired Tyrese Martin through a trade with the Golden State Warriors at the 2022 NBA Draft. Following a stellar Summer League performance, Martin was rewarded with a two-year contract that included a $450K guarantee for this season.

The 23-year-old has spent most of his rookie season in the G League. However, Martin has played in 11 games with Atlanta, averaging 1.4 points in 3.8 minutes per game. The former UConn Huskey will make over $1 million this season thanks to the full guarantee. 