Hawks at Clippers Game Day Information

Atlanta Hawks at Los Angeles Clippers Game Day Information

The Clippers (19-20) host the Hawks (17-21).

© Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

Earlier this morning, I wrote the scouting report for the game between the Atlanta Hawks and Los Angeles Clippers. Both teams desperately need a win if they are to improve their post-season chances. Luckily for hoops fans, there are several ways they can get in on the action tonight.

Game Details

Atlanta Hawks at Los Angeles Lakers

Date: Sunday, January 9, 2022

Time: 3:30 PM EST

Location: Crypto.com Arena

How to Watch

Hawks Broadcast: Bally Sports South

Clippers Broadcast: Bally Sports SoCal

Live Stream: Click here for fuboTV free trial!

How to Listen

Hawks Listen: 92.9 FM The Game

Clippers Listen: 570 AM KLAC

Odds

Spread: ATL -4.5

Moneyline: ATL -200, LAC +165

Total O/U: 223.5

*Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook

