Hawks at Clippers Game Day Information

Atlanta Hawks at Los Angeles Clippers Game Day Information
Earlier this morning, I wrote the scouting report for the game between the Atlanta Hawks and Los Angeles Clippers. Both teams desperately need a win if they are to improve their post-season chances. Luckily for hoops fans, there are several ways they can get in on the action tonight.
Game Details
Atlanta Hawks at Los Angeles Lakers
Date: Sunday, January 9, 2022
Time: 3:30 PM EST
Location: Crypto.com Arena
How to Watch
Hawks Broadcast: Bally Sports South
Clippers Broadcast: Bally Sports SoCal
Live Stream: Click here for fuboTV free trial!
How to Listen
Hawks Listen: 92.9 FM The Game
Clippers Listen: 570 AM KLAC
Odds
Spread: ATL -4.5
Moneyline: ATL -200, LAC +165
Total O/U: 223.5
*Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook
Recommended For You
Hawks Might Trade for Ben Simmons
Onyeka Okongwu Describes Scary COVID-19 Battle
NBA 2K Updates Trae Young's Ratings
Like SI Hawks on Facebook, and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Hawks news!