Hawks at Clippers Preview: Road Trip Conclusion

Let's be clear. The Atlanta Hawks can no longer use the excuse of injuries and illness for their subpar record. Yes, the NBA should have postponed some of their games like they did for other, more prominent organizations. However, every team has battled the same problems. I discussed this during yesterday's highly-entertaining mailbag.

Exhibit A, the Los Angeles Clippers. This team has been without Kawhi Leonard all season, while their number two option, Paul George, has missed significant time due to an elbow injury. As a result, their cast of role players has been thrust into larger roles.

Yet the Clippers are still very much in the playoff picture. Thanks in part to their top-four defensive rating. While the Clippers seem averse to putting the ball through the basket (bottom-four offensive rating), you can never question their desire.

That is not something you can say about the Hawks. In fact, everyone from their general manager to head coach to players have wondered aloud about their effort. If the Hawks have any chance of stopping the Clippers cache of perimeter players, they have to figure out what's going on defensively.

As of this morning, the Hawks are ranked 25th in defensive rating. They still have the second-best offense in the league, but as the embarrassing loss to the Lakers on Friday night demonstrated, they can't outscore everyone.

We can always count on the consistent play of Trae Young and John Collins and, to a lesser extent, Clint Capela and Kevin Huerter. But if this team doesn't turn things around ASAP, some of them are getting traded in the next few weeks.

Injury Report

Since the Clippers played last night, we're still waiting on an official injury report. However, we know they are without Kawhi Leonard (knee), Paul George (elbow), Isaiah Hartenstein (ankle), Jason Preston (foot), and both Luke Kennard and Xavier Moon are in the NBA Health & Safety Protocols.

The Hawks health is finally starting to improve. Jalen Johnson (right calf tension) is probable. Clint Capela (left ankle sprain) is doubtful. Gorgui Dieng (Health & Safety Protocols), De'Andre Hunter (right wrist injury recovery), and Solomon Hill (right hamstring tear) are all out.

Odds

SI Sportsbook lists the Hawks as 4.5-point favorites, with the point total placed at 223.5. Like I mentioned earlier, the Hawks health status is better than the Clippers. But bet on the Hawks at your own peril. They cover the spread just 39.5% of the time, which is 28th in the NBA. Check back later this evening for our post-game wrap-up.

