Atlanta Hawks Lose Backup Center in Free Agency

Atlanta Hawks Lose Gorgui Dieng in Free Agency

Moments ago, Shams Charania of The Athletic reported that Gorgui Dieng agreed to a one-year deal with the San Antonio Spurs. Following a disappointing season, Atlanta Hawks team president Travis Schlenk promised a roster shake-up, and so far, he has done just that. Three players have left in free agency, and two more were traded away.

Dieng is 32 years old and coming off the least productive season of his career. To be fair, Dieng was never part of head coach Nate McMillan's rotation at any point in the season. The backup center played most of his 371 total minutes when Clint Capela and Onyeka Okongwu were injured or in NBA Health & Safety Protocols.

Dieng is a well-respected veteran and a positive locker room influence. Despite suffering through his most unenjoyable season in the NBA, the journeyman maintained a good attitude. He finished the season with a stat line of 3.5 points and 2.8 rebounds in 8.4 minutes per game.

Now the Spurs will have two former Hawks post players on their roster next season - Dieng and Danilo Gallinari. Both veterans will do well under head coach Gregg Popovich. It's safe to say the Hawks are not done revamping their roster. Stay locked into AllHawks.com for breaking news, highlights, and analysis.

