Atlanta Hawks at Miami Heat: Game Day Information

Atlanta Hawks at Miami Heat: Television, Streaming, Radio, Odds

The Heat (26-15) host the Hawks (17-23).

© Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

Earlier this morning, I wrote the scouting report for the Hawks game against the Miami Heat. There are several intriguing storylines following the Hawks as they prepare for another playoff push. Luckily for hoops fans, there are several ways they can get in on the action tonight.

Game Details

Atlanta Hawks at Miami Heat

Date: Friday, January 14, 2022

Time: 8:00 PM EST

Location: FTX Arena

How to Watch

Hawks TV Broadcast: Bally Sports South

Heat TV Broadcast: Bally Sports Sun

Live Stream: Click here for fuboTV free trial!

How to Listen

Hawks Listen: 92.9FM The Game

Heat Listen: Miami Heat App

Odds

Spread: MIA -5

Moneyline: ATL -133, MIA +100

Total O/U: 220.5

*Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook

