The Atlanta Hawks need a break. They won seven straight games before dropping Monday night's game to the Toronto Raptors. Luckily, they have two days off, which they are using for practice and recovery. Today we received big news updates on the health of the roster, as well as some insight into their practice.

Let's start with the inside views of their practice at the Emory Facility. Kevin Chouinard of Hawks.com tweeted several photos and videos. The picture that says a thousand words is the image of Hawks head coach Nate McMillan and point guard Trae Young talking while working on free throws.

Next up, we have a video of players shooting around. Small forward Danilo Gallinari and power forward John Collins have both had slight declines in their offensive games this season. Although not correlated, there has been heavy speculation that one or both players could get traded in the next few days.

Chouinard was on fire with his iPhone today. The legendary multimedia journalist captured some friendly banter between Clint Capela and Gorgui Dieng. If you have been around this Hawks team at all, then you know how much smack Dieng likes to talk. So it comes as no surprise he is giving Capela the business.

Thanks to Chris Kirschner of The Athletic for always asking the tough questions. Today we got an update on the status of Trae Young. The undersized point guard has been dealing with shoulder soreness the past few days, which kept him out of the Raptors game on Monday night.

According to Kirschner, "Trae Young said it’s too early to say whether or not he’ll play in tomorrow’s game against Phoenix. He said his shoulder is still hurting, and he was only able to get a few shots up. He did say that he feels like it’s improving, and his intention is to try to play."

Hopefully, Young is able to get healthy before Thursday night's game against Chris Paul and the Phoenix Suns. The Suns are riding an 11-game win streak and destroying every team they face. As always, we will have plenty of content between now and then. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's AllHawks.com for breaking news, highlights, and analysis.

Recommended For You

Onyeka Okongwu Reacts to Rising Stars Snub

John Collins OUT of 2022 NBA Slam Dunk Contest