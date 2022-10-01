Atlanta Hawks October Mailbag: Coaching, Roster, & More

With the current stance from the front office and Nate. How many minutes will Trae Young and Dejounte Murray play together?

Last season, Young averaged 34.9 minutes, and Murray averaged 34.8 minutes per game. So there is going to be a lot of overlap between the two point guards, at least 25-30 minutes per game. Murray was brought in to play with Young.

With Onyeka Okongwu showing more of a jumper in his arsenal, how soon will he replace Capela as a starter?

While I believe Okongwu is the team's center of the future, I don't think his usurping of Capela's starting spot is imminent. Capela is still the better rebounder and rim protector (for now).

Is Hunter the true key to how far this team will go? If he plays at the level we saw in his last game last year, I can't imagine any team better than the Hawks. But if he's the hurt, inconsistent guy we know, the Hawks might be the 6th seed at best.

I think the biggest factor in the team's success will be the fit between Young and Murray (very confident it will work). Hunter is the biggest X-factor. He could be playing for a new contract and coming off his first healthy summer in two years.

To your second point, the Eastern Conference is going to be tough. The Hawks could have a significantly better regular season and still end up without homecourt advantage in the first round.

What role will Jalen Johnson have in this lineup?

After the Moe Harkless trade, Johnson is the de facto backup power forward. Coach McMillan has repeatedly said that Johnson will get playing time this season. My guess is between 10-15 minutes per game.

Nate is committed to letting rookies cut their teeth and become more than glorified College Park Skyhawks, right? Right?

I don't think AJ Griffin or Tyrese Martin will be in the rotation for most of the season. If it's any consolation, both are on full NBA contracts and will not play for the Skyhawks.