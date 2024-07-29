Atlanta Hawks Officially Announce They Have Acquired David Roddy From Phoenix
It was reported by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski on Friday that the Atlanta Hawks were trading forward E.J. Liddell to Phoenix in exchange for David Roddy. Today, the Hawks made that trade official and Roddy is officially a member of the Hawks.
While Liddell seemed to have a good Summer League, the Hawks moved him for Roddy, who will likely be a depth piece for the Hawks this season.
Roddy appeared in 65 games (13 starts) during the 2023-24 season with Memphis (48 games) and Phoenix (17 games), averaging 6.5 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 18.1 minutes (.403 FG%, .691 FT%). He scored 10-or-more points in 18 games last season and pulled down a career-high tying 10 rebounds twice. In his 13 starts, Roddy tallied 11.1 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 29.9 minutes (.410 FG%, .667 FT%). In his second start of the season on Nov. 29 against Utah, the 6-5 forward netted a season-best 19 points, connecting on a career-high five triples, in a 105-91 win over the Jazz.
He most recently saw action in five games (all starts) with Phoenix at the NBA 2K25 Summer League, registering 14.8 points, 6.4 boards and 2.4 assists in 25.5 minutes (.458 FG%, .367 3FG%, .818 FT%).
Selected by Philadelphia with the 23rd overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, Roddy’s draft rights were acquired by Memphis, along with Danny Green from the 76ers, in exchange for De’Anthony Melton. Roddy has seen action in 135 career games (17 starts), suiting up for Memphis and Phoenix, owning averages of 6.6 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.0 assist in 18.0 minutes (.416 FG%, .301 3FG%, .662 FT%). He has appeared in eight career postseason contests, notching 2.9 points and 2.1 rebounds in 9.9 minutes of play. Roddy has also seen action in four career NBA G League games with the Memphis Hustle, tallying 20.5 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.8 assists in 33.0 minutes.
Roddy enjoyed a three-year collegiate career at Colorado State from 2019-22. Over his three seasons, he appeared in 91 games (76 starts), averaging 15.5 points, 7.4 rebounds and 2.4 assists in 29.9 minutes (.522 FG%, .319 3FG%, .739 FT%). In his final season at Colorado State, the Minneapolis, Minnesota, native was named the 2021-22 Mountain West Conference Player of the Year.
Liddell was acquired by the Hawks on July 6 from the New Orleans Pelicans, along with Dyson Daniels, Larry Nance Jr. and Cody Zeller (via sign-and-trade), a 2025 first-round pick (via Lakers) and a conditional 2027 first-round pick (least favorable of Bucks/Pelicans, protected top four), in exchange for Dejounte Murray.