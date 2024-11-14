Atlanta Hawks Officially Unveil Their Nike NBA Fly City Edition Uniforms
The Atlanta Hawks today officially unveiled their Nike NBA Fly City Edition 2.0 uniform and corresponding court, which is set to debut during the team’s home game on Monday, Nov. 25 against the Dallas Mavericks. The game, presented by Kaiser Permanente, is set to tip off at 7:30 p.m. at the award-winning State Farm Arena. The Hawks’ newest uniform and corresponding hardwood court are comprised of key design elements inspired by the city of Atlanta known for its spirit and determination.
As part of this launch, the Hawks have also added a new court decal as a tribute to the late Dikembe Mutombo, who passed away on Sept. 30, 2024 and had his #55 jersey retired by the franchise. The Hawks will honor his life and legacy when the team debuts its Fly City Edition uniform on Nov. 25th when the Hawks take on the Dallas Mavericks. The Hawks will announce additional details of this night at a later date.
Made in collaboration between Nike, the NBA and the Hawks, the Nike NBA City Edition collection continues to represent the stories, history and heritage that make each franchise unique – honoring the inherent bond between court, community and culture. The Hawks will wear the jersey in 10 marquee games.
“We are excited to unveil the evolution of our Fly City Edition uniforms,” said Hawks Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer Melissa Proctor. “Just like last season, we will continue to share our passion for the city of Atlanta, and we are excited to recognize some of these local businesses who continue to lift up the community and inspire a legacy.”
The Hawks are also launching the evolution of the Lift As We Fly campaign as a way to shine a light on local businesses. Beginning on Thursday, Nov. 21 and in advance of the team’s debut of the uniform, the Hawks will amplify six select businesses, one at a time, to encourage the local community to support these businesses. As part of this effort, members from the Hawks Entertainment teams including the Harry the Hawk and the ATL Hawks Dancers will host an event at each business and distribute free City Edition -themed hats to customers that show up, while supplies last.
Additionally, beginning on Friday, December 6th, the Hawks and UPS will partner to select the next five small local business recipients in the ‘Lift the 404 Honors Program delivered by UPS’, a campaign that supports and empowers minority entrepreneurs across Atlanta.
The colorway for the Fly City Edition Uniform is comprised of Heritage Blue, Buttery Brown, Ascension White, and Infinity Black. Heritage Blue pays homage to the Hawks’ iconic 1968 uniform, which marked the team’s arrival in this great city. Buttery Brown is a rich and comforting hue which embodies the team’s smooth style on the court and echoes the richness and diversity in Atlanta. Ascension White embodies the spirit of upliftment and boundless potential, inspired by Atlanta’s community and its drive to elevate together. Infinity Black is an affirmation of the team’s bold and relentless pursuit of a championship, fueled by the unwavering support of Hawks’ fans and the love for the city.
The elongated “Hawks” symbolizes the rise of Atlanta and its people, stretching upwards like wings taking flight. The curvature of the Heritage Blue and Buttery Brown jersey trim signifies the essence of Atlanta – a city known for its rich cultural roots and its ever-forward momentum. The numbers represent their down-to-earth Atlanta demeanor. The jocktag anthem shows the Hawks’ deep-rooted commitment to their community, and their rally cry to come together and lift up one another.
The striping of Heritage Blue and Buttery Brown jersey curvature extends to the shorts. At the belt buckle, the word “Atlanta” serves as a grounding element, and positioned at the center, it symbolizes the heart of the city – the foundation from which every rise and ascent originates. The Hawks logo represents the organization’s legacy every step of the way.
The Hawks’ hardwood court proudly represents the deep roots and strong foundation that hold the community together. A continuation from last season, the court is designed with shadows of Hawks protecting their home court. This uniquely designed center court displays the iconic Hawks logo along with the grounding Infinity Black, an affirmation of the team’s bold and relentless pursuit of a championship, paint under the baskets contrasting the Heritage Blue skies wrapping the floor.
Here are the 10 matchups in which the Hawks will wear these new uniforms.
Monday, Nov. 25, in a game presented by Kaiser Permanente (vs. Dallas Mavericks)
• Friday, Dec. 6, in game presented by Chick-fil-A® (vs. Los Angeles Lakers)
• Monday, Dec. 23, in a game fueled by Georgia Natural Gas (vs. Minnesota Timberwolves)
• Thursday, Dec. 26 (vs. Chicago Bulls)
• Saturday, Jan. 11, 2025, in a game presented by Kaiser Permanente (vs. Houston Rockets)
• Friday, Feb. 7, 2025, in a game fueled by Georgia Natural Gas (vs. Milwaukee Bucks)
• Friday, Feb. 28, 2025, in a game presented by Global Payments (vs. Oklahoma City Thunder)
• Saturday, March 8, 2025, in a game presented by Your Atlanta Area BMW Centers (vs. Indiana Pacers)
• Saturday, March 22, 2025, in a game presented by QuikTrip (vs. Golden State Warriors)
• Sunday, March 23, 2025, in game presented by uATL (vs. Philadelphia 76ers)
