    November 2, 2021
    Atlanta Hawks Outperform Washington Wizards 118-111
    The Hawks avenged their loss from last week in Washington, D.C.
    © Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

    "This is the basketball we are capable of playing every night, and this is basketball we want to play every night." Coach Nate McMillan spoke for all of us tonight after the Hawks improved to 4-3 on the season.

    Last Thursday, the Atlanta Hawks slept-walked into Washington, D.C., and were awakened by a Bradley Beal-inspired nightmare. Tonight, there was no complacency with the Hawks. The aggression resulted in their best overall offensive performance of the season. The Hawks shot 45.8% from the field and 38.2% from three en route to a 118-111 victory.

    Just before the game, Kevin Huerter was ruled out for "rest." So, the rest of the team picked up the slack while 'Red Velvet' got right. Clint Capela bounced back with 16 points and 11 boards. Bogdan Bogdanovic and John Collins both helped set the tone with high-energy plays from the tip-off. Coach McMillan praised both players for their aggression. 

    First, McMillan said of Collins, "John just plays. He finds a way to get involved in the game. We don't run a lot of plays for him other than the pick and roll. He has to make reads whether to roll, pop, or get into the two-man game." However, the game plan tonight was to get Collins more involved, and it paid off as he tallied 12 points, 9 rebounds, and 6 assists.

    McMillan also gave a shout-out to Bogdanovic. "I thought he was much more aggressive tonight. He was getting himself open, playing with pace, and being much more aggressive when he touched the ball. He did a good job of helping Trae organize. There were a few opportunities where he helped call sets." The more structured offense is something McMillan prefers rather than "random basketball," as he called it.

    Cam Reddish continued to excel in his role coming off the bench. The Hawks sixth man scored 15 points (including 3-6 from three), plus two steals. Danilo Gallinari also came off the bench hot and hit 4-7 from deep to score 12 points in 17 minutes.

    While the role players are equally responsible for the victory, Trae Young remains the catalyst of this combustible offense. Young scored 26 points and got to the foul line, where he was 11-11. Oh, by the way, the Hawks were 29-29 from the line, and the Wizards were 16-16. Literally no missed free throws tonight.

    The Wizards played a competitive game and never gave up. The Wizards fall to 5-2 after tonight. However, the big loss for them might be Davis Bertans. The forward exited three minutes into the game with an ankle sprain. To make things more challenging for Coach Unseld, his center, Daniel Gafford, was questionable with a quad injury only logged 15 minutes.

    Not much rest for the Hawks, as they are catching the next flight to Brooklyn, where they play the Nets in a nationally-televised game on Wednesday night. Stay locked into AllHawks.com as we keep you updated with breaking news and analysis.

    Hawks Stats Leaders

    Trae Young - 26 PTS, 6 AST, 4 REB

    Clint Capela - 16 PTS, 12 REB, 2 BLK

    Bogdan Bogdanovic - 16 PTS, 6 REB, 6 AST

    Wizards Stats Leaders

    Bradley Beal - 24 PTS, 3 AST

    Kyle Kuzma - 18 PTS, 6 REB

    Spencer Dinwiddie - 14 PTS, 10 AST

    Nov 1, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) celebrates after a made basket against the Washington Wizards in the second half at State Farm Arena.
