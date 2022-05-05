Atlanta Hawks Prepared to Enter Luxury Tax

Last week the Atlanta Hawks capped off a disappointing season. Despite Trae Young putting together a historic season, the team squeaked into the Playoffs as an 8-seed. The Miami Heat easily dismantled the team in a gentleman's sweep.

While it was clear that the team needed to improve at the trade deadline, Atlanta's front office struck out looking at the trade deadline. On Tuesday, general manager Travis Schlenk admitted that he regretted not upgrading the roster.

In a Zoom interview with media members today, Hawks' principal owner Tony Ressler echoed that sentiment. "Yes, I think we should have tried to get better rather than bring back what we had. That won't happen again. It was a mistake, in my opinion, at least."

When asked about future spending, Ressler said, "We’re going to pay what we have to pay…going into the tax does not scare us.” He added, "we do not fear spending money.”

Ressler continued to say, “I think every team should add a superstar to their team when they can. We’re no exception to that.” That's great news for Hawks fans. The 2021-22 season showed us that they need a second All-Star to pair with Young.

The 2022 NBA Free Agency class includes James Harden (player option), Bradley Beal (player option), Zach LaVine, and Deandre Ayton, just to name a few. It should be an exciting summer in Atlanta. Stay locked into AllHawks.com for breaking news, highlights, and analysis.

