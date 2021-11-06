Phoenix Suns vs. Atlanta Hawks Preview

Background

After making their first NBA Finals appearance in 28 years, the Phoenix Suns decided to run it back with their core group. Their only offseason additions were signing Landry Shamet, Javale McGee, Elfrid Payton, and Chandler Hutchison. Several of their returning players not named Deandre Ayton were rewarded with new contracts. Cameron Payne, Frank Kaminsky, Mikal Bridges, and most notably, Chris Paul.

Speaking of Paul, the future Hall of Famer is once again dealing with the fallout from a toxic and allegedly racist team owner. When asked about the situation following last night's win over the Houston Rockets, both Paul and Devin Booker acknowledged the severity of the allegations while also deciding to stay mum while the NBA handles the investigation.

Paul and Booker have been instrumental in the Suns three-game winning streak. The point guard leads the NBA in assists per game (12), while the shooting guard leads the team in points per game (22.6). It should come as no surprise that the Suns shoot the ball at one of the highest percentages in the league (47.1%). However, their second unit has struggled to find consistency as the new players adjust, and Cameron Payne misses time with a hamstring injury.

Similar to the Suns, the Hawks have a deep bench that is currently underperforming. The Hawks have lost four out of their last five games, including three early-season tests against contenders (Philadelphia 76ers, Brooklyn Nets, Utah Jazz). After a disappointing loss to the Jazz, Coach Nate McMillan and Trae Young groaned about the rotations and player's happiness.

Even though the Hawks built a team capable of stretching the floor and shooting outside shots, they're not doing much of either to start the season. Currently, they are 27th in the league for three-point attempts per game (30.1) and 19th in three-point percentage (33.9%). Additionally, the Hawks continue to struggle in the paint. They rank in the bottom half of the league for shots attempted and made within five feet of the rim.

It's still early November, so there's no need to even think about hitting the panic button, but Hawks fans are understandably let down after the first few weeks of the season.

Outlook

As of Saturday morning, the Suns injury report only lists Cameron Payne (hamstring). However, they are on the second night of a back-to-back, so things could change. Meanwhile, the Hawks have three players on their injury report. Bogdan Bogdanovic (right ankle soreness) is probable, John Collins (left foot strain) is questionable, and Onyeka Okongwu (right shoulder injury recovery) remains out until December or January.

SI Sportsbook has the Suns favored by 5 points over the Hawks. Given the way the Hawks are playing, that is a fair estimate. But it's safe to assume the Hawks will play with added motivation tonight in the first game of a rough west coast road trip.

Finals Thoughts

The Suns organization is embroiled in controversy, and the Hawks are not meeting the sky-high expectations that were placed upon them in the offseason. Both teams need a win to drop the temperature in the room. While the two squads battle it out, hoops fans are the real winners as they get to watch two generational point guards share the court.

Hawks fans will be watching the team's role players closely. Will Kevin Huerter return to his old ways? Will Cam Reddish bounce back after an off-night? Who is the team's backup point guard? Stay tuned into AllHawks.com as we keep you updated with breaking news and analysis.

