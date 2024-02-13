Atlanta Hawks Release Injury Report Ahead of Tomorrow's Matchup Against the Hornets

The Hawks face the Hornets tomorrow in the final game before the All-Star Break

The Hawks are on the road tomorrow for a matchup against the Charlotte Hornets and it is the last game for the Hawks before the All-Star break. Ahead of tomorrow's matchup with the Hornets, the Hawks just released their injury report.

Clint Capela (left adductor strain), AJ Griffin (illness), Mouhamed Gueye (right low back stress fracture), Wesley Matthews (illness), and Onyeka Okongwu (left big toe sprain) are all out tomorrow.

Okongwu was injured in the second half of yesterday's game vs the Chicago Bulls and did not return. The Hawks provided an update on Okongwu and Capela today:

"Center Clint Capela is progressing in his rehabilitation from a left adductor strain. He will be listed as out for tomorrow’s game at Charlotte and is expected to return to practice following the All-Star break.

Center Onyeka Okongwu left last night’s game vs. Chicago late in the fourth quarter with a left big toe injury. Following an X-ray last night at State Farm Arena and an MRI today at the Emory Sports Medicine Complex, Okongwu has been diagnosed with a left big toe sprain. He will be listed as out for tomorrow’s game at Charlotte and will be re-evaluated in seven-to-10 days.

Guards AJ Griffin and Wesley Matthews will be listed out for tomorrow’s game at Charlotte due to illness"

Head coach Quin Snyder had this to say about Okongwu's injury last night:

The bad news for the Hawks is that they are going to be missing their two centers for tomorrow's game vs Charlotte. The bright side is that the All-Star break is right around the corner and both guys could be healed by the time it is over. As far as tomorrow night's game is concerned, the Hawks will have to start Bruno Fernando or play small.

