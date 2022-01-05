Hawks at Kings: Watch, Listen, Odds

Atlanta Hawks at Sacramento Kings Game Day Information
Earlier this morning, I wrote the scouting report for the game between the Atlanta Hawks and Sacramento Kings. Both teams desperately need a win. Luckily for hoops fans, there are several ways they can get in on the action tonight.
Game Details
Atlanta Hawks at Sacramento Kings
Date: Wednesday, January 5, 2022
Time: 10:00 PM EST
Location: Golden 1 Center
How to Watch
Hawks Broadcast: Bally Sports South
Kings Broadcast: Spectrum Sports Net
Live Stream: Click here for fuboTV free trial!
How to Listen
Hawks Listen: 92.9 FM The Game
Kings Listen: 1140 AM Sports KHTK
Odds
Spread: SAC -1
Moneyline: ATL +100, SAC -1188
Total O/U: 229.5
*Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook
