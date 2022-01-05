Hawks at Kings: Watch, Listen, Odds

Skip to main content
    January 5, 2022
    Atlanta Hawks at Sacramento Kings Game Day Information

    The Kings (16-23) host the Hawks (16-20).

    © Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

    Earlier this morning, I wrote the scouting report for the game between the Atlanta Hawks and Sacramento Kings. Both teams desperately need a win. Luckily for hoops fans, there are several ways they can get in on the action tonight.

    Game Details

    Atlanta Hawks at Sacramento Kings

    Date: Wednesday, January 5, 2022

    Time: 10:00 PM EST

    Location: Golden 1 Center

    How to Watch

    Hawks Broadcast: Bally Sports South

    Kings Broadcast: Spectrum Sports Net

    Live Stream: Click here for fuboTV free trial!

    How to Listen

    Hawks Listen: 92.9 FM The Game

    Kings Listen: 1140 AM Sports KHTK

    Odds

    Spread: SAC -1

    Moneyline: ATL +100, SAC -1188

    Total O/U: 229.5

    *Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook

