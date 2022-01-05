Hawks at Kings: Watch, Listen, Odds

Earlier this morning, I wrote the scouting report for the game between the Atlanta Hawks and Sacramento Kings. Both teams desperately need a win. Luckily for hoops fans, there are several ways they can get in on the action tonight.

Game Details

Atlanta Hawks at Sacramento Kings

Date: Wednesday, January 5, 2022

Time: 10:00 PM EST

Location: Golden 1 Center

How to Watch

Hawks Broadcast: Bally Sports South

Kings Broadcast: Spectrum Sports Net

How to Listen

Hawks Listen: 92.9 FM The Game

Kings Listen: 1140 AM Sports KHTK

Odds

Spread: SAC -1

Moneyline: ATL +100, SAC -1188

Total O/U: 229.5

*Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook

