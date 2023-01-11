The Atlanta Hawks are looking to bolster their frontcourt depth in mid-January. On Tuesday evening, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported that Atlanta signed Derrick Favors to a 10-day contract.

Favors has played four teams during his 12-year NBA career but spent most of his time with the Utah Jazz. At 31 years old, Favors' best playing days are behind him. But at 6'9" and 265 pounds, his positive presence will be appreciated.

It is unlikely that Favors moves the needle much for Atlanta during his ten days with the team. He will automatically be behind John Collins, Onyeka Okongwu, and Frank Kaminsky in the rotation.

However, the move might serve as a warning sign about the status of Clint Capela. The Hawks' leading rebounder and defensive anchor has missed ten out of the last 11 games with a right calf strain.

If Capela misses extended time, Atlanta will need more than a stopgap at center if they hope to mount a legitimate playoff push. Atlanta hosts the Milwaukee Bucks tomorrow at 7:30 p.m.