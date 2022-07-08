Atlanta Hawks Sign Frank Kaminsky to One-Year Deal

Atlanta's front office has been frugal since they pulled off a blockbuster trade for All-Star guard Dejounte Murray. They have let players walk in free agency and traded a starter for two role players. That trend continued today when they signed free Frank Kaminsky to a one-year deal.

Kaminsky is 29 years old and has played seven seasons in the NBA. The 7'0" center was the 9th overall pick in the 2015 NBA Draft after a storybook college career with the Wisconsin Badgers.

Kaminsky spent his first four seasons with the Charlotte Hornets and the last three seasons with the Phoenix Suns. The veteran has had high moments throughout his professional career, but his playing time has dwindled since the end of the 2017-18 season.

Frank Kaminsky during the 2021-22 season. © Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

Now that Hawks have found their third-string center, their roster is beginning to take shape. With trade talks evaporating, it seems more likely than ever that John Collins, Clint Capela, and Onyeka Okongwu will remain the team's frontcourt of the future. Stay locked into AllHawks.com for breaking news, highlights, and analysis.

