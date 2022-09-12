Earlier this morning, we covered the Atlanta Hawks busy day yesterday. While the players supported the Falcons in their season opener, the front office decided to waive guard Chaundee Brown Jr.

For less than 24 hours, the Hawks had an open roster spot. That is no longer the case after the team signed free agent Jarrett Culver to a Two-Way contract this morning. The Hawks now have 14 players under full NBA contracts and two on Two-Way deals.

Jarrett Culver was the No. 6 overall selection in the 2019 NBA Draft. Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

This was another smart move by Atlanta's front office. Culver is a 6'6", 195-pound wing who is only 23 years old. The Phoenix Suns selected the former Texas Tech Red Raider with the No. 6 overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft before trading his draft rights to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Culver had a strong rookie season in Minnesota before missing half of the following year due to a right ankle injury that required surgery. Then, last August, Culver was packaged in a trade to the Memphis Grizzlies in exchange for Patrick Beverley.

Last season, Culver split time between the Grizzlies and their G League affiliate, the Memphis Hustle. However, Culver did play in 37 games for the Grizzlies, averaging 3.5 points and 1.3 rebounds in 9.1 minutes. Additionally, he came off the bench for the team during the Playoffs.

Culver is almost over-qualified for a Two-Way contract. But the Hawks and their G League affiliate, the College Park Skyhawks, will be happy to have a player with Culver's resume on the roster. Stay locked into AllHawks.com for breaking news, highlights, and interviews.

