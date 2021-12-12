Langston Galloway Going to Atlanta Hawks G-League Team

Skip to main content
    December 12, 2021
    Atlanta Hawks Sign Langston Galloway to G-League Contract
    The 30-year-old will play in College Park.
    Langston Galloway is back where he started in the NBA - the G League. First reported by Chris Kirschner of The Athletic, Galloway has signed a G-League contract with the Atlanta Hawks. The 30-year-old will play for the  College Park Skyhawks.

    After four years at St. Joseph's, Galloway went undrafted in 2014 before hooking on with the New York Knicks affiliate Westchester Knicks. Within two months, the 6'1 point guard worked his way up to the association and showed out in his rookie season. As a result, Galloway was named to the NBA All-Rookie Second Team, becoming the first undrafted player in Knicks history to make an NBA All-Rookie team.

    Since his spectacular debut season, Galloway has bounced around and put together a very respectable career. His stops included New Orleans, Sacramento, Detroit, Phoenix, and finally three weeks with Golden State at the beginning of this season.

    It's unclear if Galloway will get a shot with the Hawks. He's nearing the end of his career, and coach Nate McMillan prefers a short rotation. What is certain is that he will provide invaluable veteran leadership that will help the entire Skyhawks roster. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's AllHawks.com for breaking news and analysis.

