Hawks Sign 2022 First-Round Draft Pick AJ Griffin

Atlanta Hawks Sign Rookie AJ Griffin

The former Duke Blue Devil is now an Atlanta Hawk.

A little over a week after the 2022 NBA Draft, the Atlanta Hawks officially signed their first-round draft pick. Today AJ Griffin signed his rookie-scale contract. The small forward appeared in 39 games (25 starts) during his freshman season at Duke, averaging 10.4 points and 3.9 rebounds in 24.0 minutes per game.

Griffin is just 18 years old and stands at 6'6" and 222 pounds. It's safe to say that Atlanta's front office has a type of player they like when it comes to drafting talent. Griffin is yet another forward out of Duke with a spotty injury history. However, his upside is undeniable.

Fans and media members alike speculated the Hawks were going to trade the pick prior to the draft or perhaps include Griffin in a trade after his selection. However, after today's signing, the team would have to wait at least 30 days before they traded their first-round pick.

Griffin will play for the Hawks summer league team in Las Vegas, Nevada, next week. You can find the entire roster here. Griffin is officially a Hawk, but it's safe to assume more roster moves are coming soon. Stay locked into AllHawks.com for breaking news, highlights, and analysis.

