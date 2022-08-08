Atlanta Hawks Sign Free Agent Trent Forrest

Today the Atlanta Hawks signed free agent guard Trent Forrest to a two-way contract. Per team policy, the terms of the agreement were not disclosed. Forrest is a 6'4" combo guard with a solid track record.

Forrest played in 60 games (six starts) for the Utah Jazz as a two-way player during the 2021-22 campaign, averaging 3.3 points, 1.7 rebounds, and 1.8 assists in 12.8 minutes (.490 FG%, .792 FT%).

The highlight of Forrest's season came in a win against the Denver Nuggets on Feb. 2, 2022. Forrest poured in a career-high 18 points and dished out a career-high tying eight assists.

After going undrafted in the 2020 NBA Draft, Forrest signed a two-way contract with the Jazz before the start of the 2020-21 season and then again before the 2021-22 campaign.

Utah Jazz guard Trent Forrest drives past New York Knicks forward Cam Reddish. Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

Forrest was legendary at Florida State. He appeared in 137 games and finished his Seminole career as the all-time winningest player in program history with 104 wins, ranked third in total steals (224) and games played (137) while ranking fifth in total assists (455) and 10th in free throws made (336).

Bringing in the 24-year-old makes sense for the Hawks. They had one last two-way roster spot open after waiving Sharife Cooper last month. Barring any unforeseen changes, the Hawks roster appears ready for Opening Night. Stay locked into AllHawks.com for breaking news, highlights, and analysis.

Recommended For You

Analyzing Atlanta Hawks Second Unit

John Collins Appears Healthy in Pro-Am Games