Atlanta Hawks Sign Tyrese Martin to Full NBA Contract

This morning the Atlanta Hawks announced the team had signed Tyrese Martin, the No. 51 overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, to a multi-year contract. Per team policy, terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

Through four NBA 2K23 Summer League contests for the Hawks, Martin has averaged 12.0 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 1.8 assists in 24.2 minutes (.475 FG%). He poured in a game-high 21 points on 9-14 shooting from the floor in Atlanta’s 95-88 win over Miami on July 12.

Atlanta acquired Martin’s draft rights, along with cash considerations, from the Golden State Warriors in exchange for the draft rights to Ryan Rollins, the No. 44 pick, on June 23.

Tyrese Martin playing in the NBA 2K23 Summer League. Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Martin saw action in 29 games (all starts) for UConn during the 2021-22 campaign, tallying 13.6 points, 7.5 rebounds and 1.9 assists in 32.1 minutes (.449 FG%, .430 3FG%, .689 FT%).

The 6-6 guard transferred to UConn following a two-year stint at Rhode Island (2018-20). In his two seasons suiting up for UConn, the Huskies made back-to-back appearances in the NCAA Tournament (2021, 2022). He was named to the 2022 Big East All-Tournament Team and the U.S. Basketball Writers Association District I All-District Team.

While the details of the Martin's new contract have not yet been revealed. We can say it is a full roster deal, not a two-way contract. The Hawks now have the required 14 players under contract for Opening Night in October.

