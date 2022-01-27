Recap

It is amazing what the Atlanta Hawks are capable of accomplishing when the roster is healthy. For the first time since January 3, 2020, no players were listed on the injury report. What resulted was a 121-104 beatdown of the Sacramento Kings. It's the Hawks' fifth straight win.

Despite getting off to a slow start due to cold shooting, the Hawks quickly turned it around. They outscored the Kings 46-17 in the second quarter. Yet again, the Hawks bench played phenomenally. Bogdan Bogdanovic and Onyeka Okongwu led the team with 18 points. Lou Williams chipped in 15 points, including going 3-3 from deep and a surprising dunk.

Like the rest of the starters, Trae Young got off to a slow start offensively before quickly turning it around. 'Ice Trae' finished with 17 points and 10 assists. John Collins and De'Andre Hunter both contributed 9 points, and countless hustle plays.

Meanwhile, the Kings were operating on little sleep and diminished pride after losing by 53 points last night in Boston. It's beginning to look like their playoff drought will continue for another year. That will also have an impact on their moves at the trade deadline.

But back tonight. The Kings shot a terrible 41.9% from the field and 30% from three. They were outscored 64-46 in the paint and 20-5 on fast break points. Of course, De'Aaron Fox didn't play for the second straight game. But everyone outside of Harrison Barnes struggled tonight for the Kings.

Hawks head coach Nate McMillan bragged on the second unit. "I thought they really gave us a lift. I thought our first unit started off slow, and the second unit just came in and established the defense and was able to get some stops and get out in transition. They had really good chemistry. Even tho 'Bogi' really hasn't played with that unit a lot. So it was good to see those guys play well."

When asked about the recent resurgence of Lou Williams, McMillan said that the 35-year-old was "Just doing what he's capable of doing." McMillan elaborated, "I thought the first half of this season, he was without some of the guys that he was playing with last year."

"He was playing really a different role. Delon [Wright] became the backup. He [Williams] was playing off the ball. I thought he was trying to allow other guys to get involved. As I told him, 'We need Lou to be Lou.'"

The Hawks next game is Friday night against the Boston Celtics. As always, we have you covered for content between now and then. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's AllHawks.com for breaking news, highlights, and analysis.

Hawks Leaders

Bogdan Bogdanovic - 18 PTS, 7 AST

Onyeka Okongwu - 18 PTS, 7 REB

Trae Young - 17 PTS, 10 AST

Kings Leaders

Harrison Barnes - 28 PTS, 9 REB

Davion Mitchell - 20 PTS, 6 REB

Richaun Holmes - 12 PTS, 5 REB

