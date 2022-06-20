NBA Announces Atlanta Hawks Summer League Schedule

Skip to main content
Atlanta Hawks Summer League Schedule Announced

The Hawks start play on July 9.

Between the NBA Draft, trade rumors, and looming free agency, it's easy to forget there is actual basketball being played this summer. Today, the NBA announced the first four NBA 2K23 Summer League games for every team.

We already know that rising sophomore Jalen Johnson will not be able to play due to tendinitis in his knee. However, Sharife Cooper is expected to play. Plus, the Hawks No. 16 and No. 44 draft picks, assuming there are no trades. Check out the Hawks summer league schedule below.

OpponnentDateTime

Utah Jazz

July 9

7:30 pm ET

New Orleans Pelicans

July 11

6:00 pm ET

Miami Heat

July 12

7:00 pm ET

San Antonio Spurs

July 14

3:00 pm ET

The Summer League playoff games will be determined following the conclusion of the first four games for each team. It's already shaping up to be an exciting summer in Atlanta. Stay locked into AllHawks.com for breaking news, highlights, and analysis.

