Atlanta Hawks Make Sharife Cooper a Restricted Free Agent

Atlanta Hawks Tender Qualifying Offer to Sharife Cooper

Hawks make an unsurprising move.

© Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

While Hawks fans wait in bated breath on news of a blockbuster trade, Atlanta's front office made an unsurprising move this morning. Atlanta has officially tendered a Two-Way qualifying offer to Sharife Cooper. As a result, the rising sophomore will become a restricted free agent on July 1.

This move should not cause concern for Hawks fans. Cooper was drafted in the second round of the 2021 NBA Draft, so unlike classmate Jalen Johnson, it is the standard protocol for him to become a restricted free agent.

The move allows Atlanta's front office to match any competing offer sheet from other teams. If they had declined to offer, Cooper would have become an unrestricted free agent.

This is a similar course of action to what took place with Skylar Mays last summer. Cooper will most likely be re-signed on a two-way contract with the organization and split time between the Hawks and their G League affiliate College Park Skyhawks.

During his rookie season, Cooper got very little burn in the NBA. The undersized point guard played just 39 total minutes over 13 games. Let's hope Cooper gets more of an opportunity to play next season. Stay locked into AllHawks.com for breaking news, highlights, and analysis.

Nov 14, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Sharife Cooper (2) is shown during the second half of their game against the Milwaukee Bucks at State Farm Arena.
