Atlanta Hawks to Spotlight Local Black Creators in Celebration of Black History Month Game
The Atlanta Hawks announced plans to host their “Black History Month Game Fueled by Georgia Natural Gas” (GNG) on Friday, February 7, 2025. The Hawks continue to be dedicated to highlighting the accomplishments and contributions of the African American community while fostering creativity by providing opportunities and amplifying the voices of underrepresented content creators and artists. This night will celebrate Black creators through a variety of performances, in-arena programming, and activations that showcase the Hawks’ and GNG’s commitment to honoring the legacy of Black and Brown creatives who play a crucial role in documenting and shaping the narrative of social movements throughout history. All fans in attendance will receive a co-branded t-shirt designed by local Black creative Aysha Pennerman.
The Hawks, who will wear their Fly City Edition 2.0 uniforms, are set to play the Milwaukee Bucks at 7:30 p.m.
“We are proud to host our Black History Month Game at State Farm Arena,” said Camye Mackey, the Hawks’ Executive Vice President and Chief People, Diversity, and Inclusion Officer. “This is a testament to our unwavering commitment to honor and celebrate the rich contributions of Black history and culture. The Hawks strive to create an inclusive environment that reflects Atlanta’s dynamic heritage, showcases the achievements of the Black community, and amplifies the diverse voices that enrich our city.”
In addition, Georgia Natural Gas will present a check of $10,000 to the Morehouse College of Cinema, Television, and Emerging Media Studies program in recognition and support for developing the next generation of creatives and cultural narrators.
“At Georgia Natural Gas, we’re proud to celebrate the rich cultural history of community,” said Aimee Henderson, Director of Retail Mass Markets for Georgia Natural Gas. “Black creators play an essential role in the story of Atlanta. That’s why we are so thrilled with this opportunity to elevate so many amazing current artists and support the institutions that are empowering the next generation.”
The Hawks will spotlight a variety of Black artists over the course of the night. Before the game, R&B artist, producer, and multi-instrumentalist SLiM Wav will sing the national anthem. During the game, Atlanta-based artist Fabian Williams, whose work explores themes of Black liberation, innovation, and joy, and visionary artist Melissa Mitchell, recognized for honoring Black history through her ancestral-inspired designs and transformative murals, will each do a live painting on the concourse. There will also be a special giveaway by best-selling father and son author duo, Michael and Matthew Carson, who will be giving out copies of their book ‘African American Musicians Who Changed Music Forever.’ The Hawks will also honor Will Packer, renowned American film producer and founder of Will Packer Productions, with a special in-game presentation.
At halftime, poet, writer and storyteller Adán Bean will perform his powerful spoken word piece ‘The South Got Something to Say’. He is a dynamic multihyphenate artist whose impactful work spans spoken word, storytelling, and creative direction, addressing crucial social issues like housing insecurity through projects like the documentary ‘Curb Appeal.’ A recipient of the 2023 Arts & Social Justice Fellowship and a TEDx speaker, Bean has amplified Black voices and experiences through various platforms, including a Tiny Desk concert and collaborations with renowned brands.
“I'm honored to share a piece near and dear to my heart about a city that is near and dear as well,” said Bean. “I appreciate the opportunity to combine my two first loves: a love of words and the game of basketball.”
Throughout the team’s home games in December and January, the Hawks provided local HBCU student creators, Joshua Brown, Miles Colbert, and Jordan Phillips a unique opportunity to showcase their creative talent on a professional platform. This initiative allowed them to contribute in telling the story of Hawks basketball and the team's brand by producing graphics, capturing content and photos, and gaining valuable industry insights. Their work will be recapped in a video on the centerhung display during the game.
