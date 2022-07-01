Skip to main content
Atlanta Hawks Trade Kevin Huerter to Sacramento Kings

Atlanta Hawks Trade Kevin Huerter to Sacramento Kings

Atlanta's front office is cleaning house.

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Atlanta's front office is cleaning house.

It's the end of an era in Atlanta. After four seasons, Kevin Huerter has been traded to the Sacramento Kings. The Hawks receive Justin Holiday, Mo Harkless, and a future first round draft pick. This news was broken by none other than Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

There is a lot to unpack with this move. First, the Kings got the best player out of the deal. However, the move helped the Hawks with their financial flexibility, draft capital, and depth. 

Huerter was rewarded with a four-year, $65 million contract extension last fall. He went on to play in 74 regular season games and averaged 12.1 points per game on excellent shooting percentages. You can read his entire season evaluation here.

Atlanta Hawks traded Kevin Huerter for Justin Holiday, Mo Harkless, and a draft pick.

Justin Holiday and his brother Aaron Holiday are teaming up in Atlanta.

Meanwhile, Holiday is much older. He's a veteran 33-year-old perimeter player. The NBA journeyman played 74 games last season and averaged 10.1 points per game. What's cool is the Hawks just signed his younger brother, Aaron, to a one-year contract this morning.

Like Holiday, Harkless is a veteran of the league. The 29-year-old forward averaged 4.6 points and 2.4 rebounds per game in 47 appearances last season. The acquisition of Holiday and Harkless costs less than what the Hawks would have to pay Huerter next season.

The third component of this trade is the future draft pick. The Hawks dealt four first round picks to San Antonio Spurs as part of the Dejounte Murray trade. This was a wise move to restock the Hawks draft capital. It's safe to say Atlanta's front office isn't finished making moves. Stay locked into AllHawks.com for breaking news, highlights, and analysis.

Recommended For You

Hawks Sign Aaron Holiday to 1-Year Contract

Hawks Lose 2 Players in Free Agency

Secret History of Atlanta Hawks Uniforms

Dec 5, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Kevin Huerter (3) shoots the ball against the Charlotte Hornets in the second half at State Farm Arena.
News

Hawks Trade Kevin Huerter to Kings. More Moves Expected

By Pat Bensonjust now
Aaron Holiday signed a one-year contract with the Atlanta Hawks.
News

Hawks Sign Aaron Holiday to 1-Year Deal

By Pat Benson2 hours ago
Feb 11, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Delon Wright (0) shoots against the San Antonio Spurs in the second half at State Farm Arena.
News

Atlanta Hawks Lose Two Players in Free Agency

By Pat Benson5 hours ago
Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins (20) and guard Kevin Huerter (3) react after a basket by Huerter in the second half against the Toronto Raptors at State Farm Arena.
News

Hawks Still Trying to Trade John Collins, Kevin Huerter

By Pat BensonJun 30, 2022
Feb 11, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Dejounte Murray (5) shoots over Atlanta Hawks forward De'Andre Hunter (12) in the first quarter at State Farm Arena.
News

Five Consequences of Hawks Trading for Dejounte Murray

By Pat BensonJun 30, 2022
San Antonio Spurs point guard Dejounte Murray (5) reacts to a fan during the second half against the Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Center.
News

Atlanta Hawks Pull Off Blockbuster Trade for Dejounte Murray

By Pat BensonJun 29, 2022
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) during warm ups before game six against the Phoenix Suns of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at Smoothie King Center.
News

Trae Young Calls Zion Williamson Video a 'Meme'

By Pat BensonJun 29, 2022
Nov 14, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Sharife Cooper (2) is shown during the second half of their game against the Milwaukee Bucks at State Farm Arena.
News

Atlanta Hawks Make Sharife Cooper a Restricted Free Agent

By Pat BensonJun 29, 2022