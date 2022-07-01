It's the end of an era in Atlanta. After four seasons, Kevin Huerter has been traded to the Sacramento Kings. The Hawks receive Justin Holiday, Mo Harkless, and a future first round draft pick. This news was broken by none other than Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

There is a lot to unpack with this move. First, the Kings got the best player out of the deal. However, the move helped the Hawks with their financial flexibility, draft capital, and depth.

Huerter was rewarded with a four-year, $65 million contract extension last fall. He went on to play in 74 regular season games and averaged 12.1 points per game on excellent shooting percentages. You can read his entire season evaluation here.

Justin Holiday and his brother Aaron Holiday are teaming up in Atlanta. © Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Meanwhile, Holiday is much older. He's a veteran 33-year-old perimeter player. The NBA journeyman played 74 games last season and averaged 10.1 points per game. What's cool is the Hawks just signed his younger brother, Aaron, to a one-year contract this morning.

Like Holiday, Harkless is a veteran of the league. The 29-year-old forward averaged 4.6 points and 2.4 rebounds per game in 47 appearances last season. The acquisition of Holiday and Harkless costs less than what the Hawks would have to pay Huerter next season.

The third component of this trade is the future draft pick. The Hawks dealt four first round picks to San Antonio Spurs as part of the Dejounte Murray trade. This was a wise move to restock the Hawks draft capital. It's safe to say Atlanta's front office isn't finished making moves. Stay locked into AllHawks.com for breaking news, highlights, and analysis.

